New Spectrem Study Reveals Significant Increases in Number of Millionaires
Spectrem Group study reveals significant increases in Millionaire households, with the highest increases among $25 million-plus households.
These increases reflect the significant growth from the markets. The first few months of 2022 have painted a different picture, as financial markets have fallen dramatically.”LAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The economy and global markets experienced a positive year in 2021, resulting in increasing net worth for many investors, according to Spectrem Group’s Market Insights Report 2022. The number of U.S. households with a net worth between $1 million and $5 million, not including the value of the primary residence (NIPR), increased 8.1 percent from 11.6 million at year-end 2020 to 12.55 million by year-end 2021, an increase of 950,000 Millionaire households.
— George Walper, Jr.
Similar increases were reported in the other wealth segments profiled in the Market Insights Report, which analyzes changes in the number of wealthy American households based on net worth, from the Mass Affluent ($100,000 as the minimum) to the $25 million-plus segment. The report also includes information about investment habits and behaviors of wealthy investors.
Key findings include:
• The number of $25 million-plus American households increased from 214,000 at the end of 2020 to 252,000 as of year-end 2021. That reflects a 17.8 percent increase in the number of the wealthiest Americans over 2021.
• The Ultra High Net Worth market, in which household net worth is between $5 million to $25 million NIPR, increased from 1,630,000 to 1,800,000, an increase of 10.4 percent from Dec. 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021.
• At the end of 2020, there were 32.3 million Mass Affluent households with a net worth between $100,000 and $1 million, and that number increased to 33.1 million as a result of the positive markets in 2021.
“These increases reflect the significant growth from the markets which were generally positive in 2021.’’ said Spectrem President George H. Walper Jr. “The first few months of 2022 have painted a different picture unfortunately, as financial markets have fallen dramatically in reaction to the conflict in Ukraine, inflation, and fuel prices.”
https://spectrem.com/Content_Product/market-insights-2022.aspx
About Spectrem Group: Spectrem Group (www.spectrem.com) strategically analyzes its ongoing primary research with investors to assist financial providers and advisors in understanding the Voice of the Investor. Spectrem Group has been analyzing the wealth markets for over thirty years and brings its insights and analysis to a quickly changing demographic.
