Gagandeep Singh

The rising star of cricket, Gagandeep Singh is all set to launch his American premier league academy

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Only a few people get to achieve their dreams with hard work and determination, and Gagandeep Singh is the greatest example of that. This unwavering sports personality has achieved an ample amount of recognition due to his unparallel performance, skills, and serving a big time in building the Kenyan cricket time. Currently 30 years old, this cricketer is looking forward to paving a smoother way for the emerging cricketers in Kenya by launching his latest American premier league academy. Based in Kenya, this academy will be operated by Sir Ali Muslim Club in Nairobi where Gagandeep started spreading his wings. He believes that this academy will serve the whole African continent, offering seamless opportunities to the cricketers to grow fruitfully under his vision.

The simply bearded man is not only spreading his sportsmanship aura and an ample amount of awareness among his followers around the world. He has faced a fair share of struggles in his life and now, he has a mission to ease the way for everyone who has the same passion for sports, especially in cricket. Gagandeep’s intention behind making this new academy is nothing but to prepare the young cricketers for national as well as international cricket matches. The traditional cricket matches have changed into T20 matches and premiere leagues which are way more short and impactful. It requires proper training to prepare the cricketers physically and mentally strong under the peer pressure of the match, and Gagandeep is inviting all with a humble heart to be part of this initiative.

Born in Kenya, this versatile cricketer developed his love for sports when he was only a kid and used to notice his father and neighbors playing together. However, unable to join with them due to his age; He began to train under coach Nadeem Ahmed and become of the most prolific cricketers in the field, In the beginning, he was designated as the 12th man for the second team from where he kept improving himself until he became the captain of the first team. It took him just 1 year and he finally achieved the 1st maiden trophy. He played in Simba Union for 9 years as captain where by the club won 18 trophies all together, He was the Signed by Club in Australia, and on his return signed for Sir Ali Muslim club,The athlete was already part of the Kenya A-Team, the emerging cricket team in Kenya and now he is looking forward to being named soon.

This indomitable right-arm medium-fast bowler and middle-order batsman are capable of taking the whole team forward with his unparallel leadership skills. He considers Yuvraj Singh to be his role model and follows the Indian Cricket team for inspiration. He has a dream to bring back the glorious days of cricket for Kenya, just like the 2003 World Cup when the country reached the semi-finals. Gagandeep is looking forward to bringing the ODI status back and featuring Kenya as one of the powerful cricket teams. The cricketer enjoys all kinds of formats of the match, however shows his love test matches what he considers as the true physical and mental test. One of the greatest achievements by this cricketer would be making Imran Nazir Bowled out in East Africa premier league while playing for Sameer Simbas along with other international cricketers.

This talented face in cricket has also become a brand ambassador of some of the famous sports brands. Some of the greatest brands like Valiant, Moonrise Cricket, and Ascus Cricket are looking forward to Gagan’s unwavering presence to promote their brands. Not only through cricket, but this humble person has always come front when comes to a tragic event. During the pandemic, when everyone was suffering to keep up with their daily lifestyle; this person was found raising awareness and taking initiatives on hygiene through radio. He has also come live on social media to motivate people about maintaining mental and physical well-being. Such a determined athlete with a dream to empower everyone is truly a gem for the nation. Gagandeep Singh not only improves the cricket ventures in Kenya but all over Africa with his latest academy. Visit his Facebook page to explore more about the cricketer.