Paragon Cyber Solutions Receives Veteran Institute for Procurement Certification
Paragon Cyber Solutions, LLC recently completed the VIP START Program that helps veteran-owned businesses strengthen their ability to win government contracts.TAMPA, FL, USA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paragon Cyber Solutions, LLC recently completed the Veteran Institute for Procurement (VIP) START Program, a comprehensive training and certification program that helps veteran-owned businesses strengthen their ability to win government contracts and do business with both military and civilian agencies.
On February 10, 2022, Paragon Cyber Solutions was one of 64 companies from 21 states to graduate from the Veteran Institute for Procurement (VIP) START Program.
“VIP Start was the perfect program to help us fill in gaps, improve our processes, and position our business for strategic growth. The support and depth of information provided is unmatched,” said Paragon Cyber Solutions CEO, Courtney H. Jackson.
The first of its kind in the nation, VIP START is a 27-hour comprehensive certification program designed for veteran-owned small businesses to increase their ability to win government contracts. Participants must be a C-level leader in a veteran-owned small business operating for at least one year with one year of revenue generation; owner must be a W-2 in their company or full-time employee and spend 100% of their time in their business.
Facilitated by subject matter experts, VIP START participants receive hands-on market-based instruction that helps establish best business practices for Federal government contracting. There are over 20 topics taught by highly experienced industry and government professionals with a focus on the essentials necessary to win government contracts: law, accounting, insurance, human resources, marketing and proposals. The curriculum is designed to help companies accelerate the rate at becoming procurement ready. The program also provides participants with access to Federal and prime contracting executives along with a national network of veteran-owned small businesses that they can team with on opportunities or serve as mentors.
"We are honored to give back to the men and women who served our country by providing them with the tools they need to succeed as government contractors," said Barbara Ashe, VIP National Director and President of the Montgomery County Chamber Community Foundation. “We hope this training fosters their success as businesses and employers.”
VIP START is fully funded by the Montgomery County Chamber Community Foundation, partnerships with SBA, Lockheed Martin, JP Morgan Chase, and the State of Maryland, and VIP sponsors.
VIP START is offered at no cost to participants.
For more information on VIP, contact Barbara Ashe, 301-738-0015 x215; bashe@nationalvip.org or visit www.NationalVip.org.
Joshua Viera
Paragon Cyber Solutions
+1 813-712-8716
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn