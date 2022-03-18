Coincade Studios announces its first multi utility-based gaming NFT: Retro Racers
The blockchain gaming company's maiden NFT project and roadmap are now live on their Discord channelMUMBAI, INDIA, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coincade Studios, the blockchain based gaming company announces the launch of its maiden Initial NFT Offering (INO) with Retro Racers for the startup’s first Free-To-Play and Play-To-Earn game: RaceCade.
With a selection of 6969 unique NFTs, Coincade is committed to deliver the most rewarding NFT collection in the blockchain gaming space and is on track to create the most integrated gaming experience to its community.
In-game utilities
1. In-game assets like cars and airdops
2. Upto 25% enhanced rewards in the rewards token RCADE
3. Exclusive NFT Holder events and challenges
MetaCade (Coincade’s upcoming gaming metaverse)
4. 1 LandBlock in MetaCade and whitelist status to purchase more
5. FAM status in the MetaCade
6. Voting rights for the upcoming DAO
NFT Hodlers
7. 50% royalties of all NFT resales will be distributed amongst all RetroRacers NFT Holders
8. CADE (Governance Token) and RCADE (Rewards Token) airdrops every month
9. Whitelist Status for all future NFT Drops.
“Coincade is a blockchain gaming ecosystem for everyone! It’s got NFTs with multiple utilities, crypto worth hodling, easy to play nostalgic arcade games, community driven by an upcoming DAO and the element that brings them all together - MetaCade, our own gaming focussed Metaverse. Our members will not only enjoy being a part of the community, but they will also earn tremendous rewards” said Suramya Nevatia – Founder & Kingpin, Coincade Studios
“This is a passion project. We both grew up in India in the 90’s when video gaming had started to become accessible. Being gaming natives, we started building Coincade with the simple approach of: Make it run, Make it fun. To create true ownership, each RetroRacer NFT incentivizes every type of crypto enthusiast from gamers and hodlers to future MetaCade citizens.'' added Jai Bahal – Founder & Captain Underappreciated, Coincade Studios
With a Public Mint price of 0.2 ETH, a limited set of Whitelist spots have been opened on Discord. Savvy NFT enthusiasts and community members can Whitelist themselves and directly connect with the team on the platform.
About Coincade
NFTs | Coins | Games | Metaverse
Started in 2022, Coincade was born with an ambition to bring all different elements of blockchain gaming under one ecosystem. Founded by entrepreneurs Suramya Nevatia and Jai Bahal, Coincade aims to be the most rewarding and community focussed blockchain gaming company in the world.
