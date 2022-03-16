SANTO Mining Corp Announces Change in Corporate Strategy
SANTO MINING CORP (OTCMKTS:SANP)
If Math is God’s Universal Language, Then Blockchain is his Commerce and Bitcoin his Currency”PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santo Mining Corp., d.b.a. Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC:SANP) today announces a major change in its corporate strategy. SANTO's new corporate strategy structure builds on the Company’s blockchain and crypto industry strengths by leveraging its core technologies, into the operation and franchising of Crypto ATM storefronts in Latin America and the Caribbean.
— Frank Yglesias-Bertheau
Frank Yglesias, CEO of SANP, commented: “We are excited to announce this next evolutionary step for SANTO, in the weeks to come we will be rolling out SANTO ATM & SANTO PAY a storefront franchise model for Latin America and the Caribbean. We will open and fully operate two storefronts with 3-4 Crypto ATMs in each, the first one will be in Costa del Este famous mall called Town Center Costa del Este, Panama City https://towncenter.com.pa/ by mid May and our second storefront will be in Medellin Colombia location TBD." additionally Mr. Yglesias stated "We should be getting delivery and possession of our new 50 Crypto ATMs by the end of April in Panama City, Panama will be our logistic and administration hub for Latin America and the Caribbean. Many new changes and restructuring will be occurring in the weeks and months ahead."
ABOUT SANTO:
Santo Mining Corp, a Wyoming corporation and its wholly owned subsidiaries (together referred to as “SANTO” or ”the Company”) is an operator of crypto automated teller machines (ATMs) for purposes of selling and buying crypto assets in Latin America and the Caribbean, also SANTO has developed a franchising crypto ATM storefront concept for Latin America and the Caribbean.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
Because we want to provide more meaningful and useful information, this Disclosure Statement contains certain “forward-looking statements" (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements reflect our current expectations regarding our possible future results of operations, performance, and achievements. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regulation of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and common law.
Such statements use such words as “ may”,“ would”,“ will”,“ intend”,“ expect”,“ believe”,“ plan”,“ anticipate”,“ and other similar terminology Specifically, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this report contains forward looking statements relating to (i) expectations regarding the future trading and value of bitcoin (ii) the anticipated performance of the Company, including anticipated future revenue and profit and number of machines (iii) the anticipated timing and ability of the Company to further expand internationally (iv) the ability of the Company to complete future acquisitions (v) anticipated future expenses of the Company (vi) the Company’s business plans and objectives, including the expansion of its ATMs, its relationships with additional hosts and retailers and the integration and success of new software and web based services (vii) the anticipated timing for the mining and introduction of additional bitcoin (viii) the anticipated success and integration of the Company’s SANTO PAY software (ix) expectations regarding the increased use of bitcoin as payment and (x) the Company’s goals with respect to its anticipated future revenue sources (including web based revenue) and the timing thereof By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved Forward looking statements are based on management’s opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, including expectations and assumptions concerning prevailing currency prices and differentials exchange rates the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities the timing of future acquisitions the state of the economy and the bitcoin industry results of operations performance business prospects and opportunities the impact of competition the ability to efficiently integrate assets and employees acquired through acquisitions and capital markets generally There can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions, and consequently the forward looking statements and actual results, will prove to be correct.
Franjose Yglesias
Santo Mining Corp
+1 305-809-0807
info@santoatm.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn