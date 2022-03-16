New Book: “Instincts of a Talent Agent: Entrepreneurial Takeaways from an Industry Insider” Now Available

Instincts of a Talent Agent Marc Guss, author and talent agent

“Marc Guss is the real deal. He knows what he’s talking about.” —Whoopi Goldberg

A smart, sensible, and practical guide. Marc’s unique combination of skills enable him to negotiate deals that maximize rewards while protecting the integrity of their creative output.” — —Alan Kannof, former head of William Morris Agency

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Marc Guss is proud to announce the release of his new book, Instincts of a Talent Agent: Entrepreneurial Takeaways from an Industry Insider.

This boldly informative book is an entrepreneur’s guide to success in the entertainment field, whether in front of the camera or behind it, on the creative or the business side. Marc’s advice is impeccable; he says the things no one else in show business will, things that those who want into the business need to know. Marc has a heck of a story to tell—it’s powerful, outspoken talk from a widely recognized agent on how to master the industry using an entrepreneur’s specific skill set. Marc shares deeply personal experiences from the trenches, experiences he’s shared with such eminent names as Lauren Bacall, Floyd Mayweather, Jr., Christopher Reeve, Quentin Tarantino, Whoopi Goldberg, Dr. Phil, and others, along with as what he learned and how to apply the knowledge. He also offers cautionary tales and hilarious moments, all of which add up a book that tells it like it is for those who are truly serious about a career in entertainment.

Instincts of a Talent Agent goes beyond the world of entertainment and offers practical, powerful advice to small businesses and entrepreneurs of all kinds. Highlights include:

• Tips for breaking into business and immediately making your mark

• How to claim and cultivate your own niche

• Establishing and building your own brand

• Navigating cutthroat players and other survival and growth strategies

• How to make social media a powerful and effective creative tool

Plus, it includes practical takeaways at the end of each chapter and a comprehensive Reader’s Guide.

Instincts of a Talent Agent is an Amazon bestseller and #1 in the new releases for pre-order. It is now available for purchase on Amazon.com and at other online stores.

Marc Guss is an entertainment-industry entrepreneur and former top agent at WME, formerly the William Morris Agency, who went out on his own and built the world’s biggest voiceover community. Considered the guru of voiceover, Marc has a worldwide social media following that includes thousands of voiceover artists, trusted executives, and creatives and producers who’ve come to rely on him as their compass.

ACM Talent is a unique management company representing the most respected voiceover talent. Marc designed it to elevate his clients’ careers with opportunities and guidance at the most dynamic, diverse, and lucrative levels. Marc’s insider view of the evolving nature of the entertainment field has enabled him to position ACM at the leading edge of the industry, offering a vast domain of new markets and initiatives—business opportunities that once were unimaginable. Marc steers ACM with the values, passion, and skill he’s demonstrated throughout his career. As an agent, he represents A-list celebrity and branded talent while negotiating deals for the world’s most sought-after voices. Marc also serves on the board of directors of the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences (SOVAS), and is a Syracuse University College of Law graduate, admitted to practice law in New York.

“The luckiest artists in the business are those represented by Marc Guss.”

—Jim Birdsall, voice of CNBC

