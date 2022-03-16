IPification Partners with Crnogorski Telekom (DT Group) for mKYC, Meridianbet the First App to Implement It
Since the beginning of our partnership with IPification, the common goal is to make the customer experience simpler, better and more secure. mKYC service is a step forward in that regard.”HONG KONG, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having already partnered for seamless mobile authentication in 2019, Crnogorski Telekom and IPification are now introducing seamless mKYC in Montenegro. MERIDIANBET, one of the leading betting brands in the region, is the first service provider in the country to implement it.
— Dušan Banović, Digital Transformation Chief Officer in Crnogorski Telekom
Crnogorski Telekom is a member of the Deutsche Telekom Group, and the leading mobile operator in Montenegro. Known as one of the most innovative companies in the region, Crnogorski Telekom keeps improving their product offering with the latest, top-notch mobile security solutions to meet the expectations of their clients and business partners.
In addition to being the first to implement IPification mKYC, MERIDIANBET was the first betting shop in the region to offer online services and a mobile app for sports betting, live betting, as well as an online casino. Leading the global gaming entertainment industry by focusing their innovations in sports betting and online casino technology on delivering an outstanding player experience, MERIDIANBET wants to adhere to the world’s safest and most innovating gaming standards for adults, and to make sure that every user can play within their financial means and experience the best possible service.
IPification is the leading provider of mobile IP address-based authentication, phone verification, and fraud prevention solutions. Its mKYC enables service providers like MERIDIANBET to leverage direct connection with telecom operators and their CRM systems to verify the users’ identities upon explicit user consent via IPification APIs through form pre-fill or data match.
“On this way, we want to make registration safe and easier for all our users who will use our services. It is important to follow innovations and trends, for which we are well known in the region and beyond. We believe that this cooperation will bring mutual benefits and improve business in our country, as well as to encourage other companies to operate in a simpler, and above all safer way when it comes to user data. I will also use this chance to thank our partners Crnogorski Telekom as well as Benefit Vantage Limited who improved and established the IPification process. We are proud to be a part of this amazing project”, said Biljana Ilić, PR and Marketing Manager.
“Since the beginning of our partnership with IPification, the common goal is to make the customer experience simpler, better and more secure. Two years ago, we were the first in Montenegro to present state-of-the-art method – passwordless and the fastest way of user authentication; mKYC service is a step forward in that regard, when it comes to security of user data and improving their user experience”, said Dušan Banović, Digital Transformation Chief Officer in Crnogorski Telekom. “The IPification’s mKYC service relies on telecoms’ information in a form which is not available to third parties, to guarantee the user’s identity and the accuracy of the data entered by the user when registering for different services. The fact that MERIDIANBET has recognized the potential of this solution speaks volumes about how much our companies rely on data security, and highlights the potential of integrating this solution into large and demanding systems, where security is an imperative in business operations.”
“Having worked with Crnogorski Telekom for over two years now, I have seen first-hand the value they place into providing great security coupled with a great user experience for their subscribers which makes them the perfect partner for IPification,” said Stefan Kostic, IPification CEO. “I am also very happy to onboard a big player like MERIDIANBET right away. It’s been a pleasure working with them, and we have no doubt that this move from them will motivate other service providers in Montenegro to follow in their footsteps.”
Any service provider who has a need for one-click mobile authentication or mKYC can now provide the frictionless IPification solutions to its users who subscribe to Crnogorski Telekom.
Alexandra Kalinina
IPification
alexandra.kalinina@ipification.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other