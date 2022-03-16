Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) Announces Appointment of Tamas Koncz, MD, MSc, PhD to Board of Directors
Tamas Koncz, MD, MSc, PhD, Chief Medical Officer for the Inflammation and Immunology Business at Pfizer and member of the MAPS Board of Directors
I am excited to collaborate with the other outstanding board members to set strategic direction for the organization as a whole.”GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS), the premier non-profit global society of Medical Affairs professionals, is excited to announce the appointment of Tamas Koncz, MD, MSc, PhD, Chief Medical Officer for the Inflammation and Immunology Business at Pfizer, to the MAPS Board of Directors. Tamas has previously been involved with the organization as an executive co-chair for the MAPS 2022 Global Annual Meeting in New Orleans, co-chair of the MAPS Learning & Development Committee, and ran the MAPS Global Town Hall series “Opportunity for Medical Affairs Strategic Leadership during and beyond the Pandemic,” among other roles.
— Tamas Koncz
“As Medical Affairs adapts to meet the needs of healthcare providers, scientific leaders and patients in the wider healthcare ecosystem, the profession requires to attract the most talented medical professionals, as well as to build novel and unique capabilities to address the latest health care challenges,” says Tamas. “I am excited to bring this growth perspective to the MAPS Board of Directors to guide the development of the organization’s training resources, as well as collaborate with the other outstanding board members to set strategic direction for the organization as a whole.”
As Chief Medical Officer for Inflammation and Immunology with Pfizer, Tamas leads the Medical Affairs organization and medical professionals across the world who are responsible for ensuring the safe and effective use of Pfizer I&I medicines, as well as continuous evidence generation and dissemination to advance the understanding of real-world benefit of emerging treatments. Medical Affairs also works with research and early and late phase development, regulatory affairs, reimbursement and lifecycle management of the medicines. Throughout his career, Tamas has held various roles as a VP Global TA Lead, Global and European Medical Director, UK country medical adviser as well positions in outcomes research/health economics working with a broad portfolio of medicines and medical devices. Tamas holds an MD from the University of Debrecen, Hungary. Additionally, he completed an MSc in Economics at the Corvinus University, Budapest, an MSc in Health Economics at the University of York, UK and an MSc in Pharmaceutical Medicine at the University of Surrey, UK. Tamas also holds a Ph.D. from Semmelweis University, Hungary.
“Tamas has proven to be a committed advocate for the MAPS organization and we are so appreciative of his continued input and perspective as member of the Board of Directors,” says Charlotte M. E. Kremer, MD, MBA, Executive VP and Head of Medical Affairs for Astellas and Chair of the MAPS Board of Directors. “Tamas has a passion for visioning and communicating what’s next for the function and will be an important voice for individuals, teams and Medical Affairs as a whole as we move into what is truly a new era of opportunity and responsibility for the profession.”
As a nonprofit professional society, the MAPS organization depends on the involvement of volunteers from across the biopharmaceutical and MedTech industries at all levels of planning, execution and leadership. MAPS is honored to work with Tamas and our other senior leaders on the Board of Directors to maximize the real-world benefit that patients see from emerging drugs, devices and diagnostics. Learn more at MedicalAffairs.org.
About MAPS
MAPS is the premier nonprofit global Medical Affairs organization FOR Medical Affairs professionals BY Medical Affairs professionals across all levels of experience/specialty to engage, empower, and educate. Together with more than 8,000 Medical Affairs members from more than 280 companies globally, MAPS is transforming the Medical Affairs profession to increase its value to patients, HCPs, and society.
