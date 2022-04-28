Submit Release
NEW CULT-LIKE, MULTILAYERED PARANORMAL THRILLER EXAMINES THEMES OF PAST HORRORS AND MADNESS

Kaleidoscopic Shades - Within Black Eternity

KALEIDOSCOPIC SHADES: WITHIN BLACK ETERNITY by David A. Neuman

Part Stephen King, part David Mitchell, part David Lynch … with an emphasis on wry humor and clever wordplay.”
— Jason Pettus, Editor
UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For those who relish the blurring lines between reality and existences lurking beyond, the recently released epic book KALEIDOSCOPIC SHADES: WITHIN BLACK ETERNITY by David A. Neuman catapults readers into such unknowns.

At 566 pages, KALEIDOSCOPIC SHADES is a doorstopper of a novel that fans of sci-fi and paranormal thrillers can really sink their teeth into. It’s a homage to The Twilight Zone overlaid with Alice in Wonderland, with its own soundtrack, including Satchmo trumpeting, classic rock, a twisted version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” and always the eerie, persistent sound of tinkling bells.

OnLineBookClub.org calls the book "an exciting work of paranormal fiction. It takes you into a world where anything and everything is possible."

It seems fitting that the author himself calls the novel an “adventure of escapism,” explaining, “The world has become a pressure cooker. If I can be a release-valve, and those who choose to go along for the ride come back in one piece and invigorated, albeit a little rattled, then it has been worth the risk.”

Eleven years following a cataclysmic event that ripped apart the state of South Australia, the Triplow family has finally found peace. Settling in California has ensured that the past horrors and madness of Hastings remain relegated to another time, another place.

But that false perception is quickly shattered when Bob Triplow is forced to face those things buried deep within himself.

Having to accept what no parent would ever wish upon his child, he will take his son on a journey to his past and the horrors of his childhood – a place well beyond Hastings…well beyond South Australia… a place truly out of this world, where life is manipulated with brutal destructiveness.

Within this dark boundless dimension, surrounded by the ghosts of all that has gone before, Bob will learn that past events always find a way of catching up -- and that somehow, these events are intimately connected to Earth’s impending loss.

In a final confrontation, life’s fragility will be displayed with gruesome clarity, and Bob will struggle for his own sanity while his 10-year-old son will be compelled to make decisions upon which six billion lives depend.

Readers will discover that the paranormal is never far from the surface of modern-day life, and that what lies in the darkness knows more about you than you ever dared to imagine.

Editor Jason Pettus describes the work as “part Stephen King, part David Mitchell, part David Lynch … with [an] emphasis on wry humor and clever wordplay.”

Says book club reader Barb Tainsh, “I was captivated by the reality and relevance of the storyline. The children took me back to the novelty of childhood friends when you were young and your friends had innocent outlooks. The story flowed, and I was both eager to see what happened next and engrossed. Though a lot of stories center around nightmares, in KALEIDOSCOPIC SHADES, the nightmares were real. The people are real, the horrors are real. I felt captivated by a world of the unbelievable that was made scarily too real and left you wanting more.”

The book is available on Amazon and popular retail outlets where books are sold.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

For DAVID A. NEUMAN, fascination with the paranormal began when he was barely a teenager living in a house that supported more “residents” than the immediate family. Having worked from an allied health background, where he assisted thousands over the decades to rediscover their physical selves, Neuman now wishes to transport people into a world beyond the physical, a reality which can nonetheless be seen and touched. He writes alongside his three constant companions: Saffron, Cinnamon and Ginger — his very own spice girls in four-legged form.

David A. Neuman
David A. Neuman, Author
bettlejuice1963@gmail.com

You just read:

