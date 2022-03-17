Pixelhunters new metaverse platform and combining the vision of the youth with ‘The Bridge of Realities’
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pixelhunters is releasing a new dedicated metaverse platform, Pixelhunters Meta, featuring new immersive worlds with an array of exciting virtual events and hangouts with the aim of combining learning with technology and entertainment. Pixelhunters is also bringing the popular platform, Multiplayer Team Training to the metaverse to enable remote learning and team training and to usher in a new era of edutainment.
This artwork shows 2 coexisting worlds, Earth and the metaverse, joined together by a bridge allowing the exchange of people and information between the two
To promote the launch of this platform, Pixelhunters is working with young creative talent across the world to conceptualise the metaverse and create a space for the youth to explore opportunities. With this initiative, Pixelhunters is providing young talent with the platform to design the future of technology and content.
This project is a continuation of Pixelhunters' ongoing youth program, where we work with artistic youth who are interested in getting their foot in the animation and design industry. Pixelhunters nurtures young talent, providing them with guidance and a platform to grow their skills.
Anelia Ivanova is a high-school student at St. Luke school in Sofia, Bulgaria, majoring in advertising graphics, where she also deals with sketch painting, painting and poster art. She has won 2 art competitions - for impression and competition organized by the "Executive Agency for Environmental Protection" on water protection.
Anelia has also illustrated the created cover art and illustrations for 2 books by the author Nedelcho Ganev, "Binary Code" and "Double Iambic". Nedelcho Ganev is due to release a third book, with cover and illustrations were also done by the young artist. Anelia’s dream is to become an animator, to work with recognized teams and to be able to showcase her art worldwide at cultural events, movies or mainstream platforms.
In collaboration with Pixelhunters Meta, Anelia has created the artistic project ‘The Bridge of Realities’, exploring our relationship between the Earth and the Metaverse, and how human consciousness fits into this new reality. ‘The Bridge of Realities’ is a collection of 3 artworks, titled ‘Bridge to the New World’, ‘Glimpse of Consciousness ‘and ‘New Vision’.
‘Bridge to the New World’ is an artwork depicting a bridge showing people going back and forth between the two worlds of Earth and the metaverse. The bridge is shown by the two worlds combining to create a path for those to travel and exchange knowledge between worlds. As technology is advancing, it's not just humans that are going into the world of the digital, digital is becoming more ever-present in our current day-to-day life.
This artwork presents the two new worlds as symbiotic entities, where one depends on the other to exist and survive.
‘Glimpse of Consciousness’ draws the connection between the creative right side of our brain and the real world, and the logical left side of our brain with the metaverse. Here Anelia explores the connection between the human mind and the worlds we were given and the world of infinite possibilities that we have created. The worlds we inhabit and how we interact with them is something born out of human consciousness in both Earth and the metaverse.
New Vision’ is a piece that looks into the future of Earth and the metaverse with hope and optimism. The artwork shows a pair of eyes with Earth and the metaverse reflected in them, showing that we look to the future with both of them in mind and move forward and progress means envisioning them side by side.
