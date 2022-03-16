Autoinjector market 2022 is expected to register a substantial growth in future, owing to rise in anaphylaxis cases

Autoinjectors Market Expected to Reach $ 5,732.6 million by 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Autoinjectors Market by Type (Disposable Autoinjectors and Reusable Autoinjectors), Application (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Anaphylaxis, Multiple Sclerosis, and Others), and End user (Homecare Settings, and Hospitals & Clinics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027 ,”the global autoinjectors market is expected to reach $5,732.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 18.1% from 2020 to 2027, in terms of value.

Autoinjector is a medical device, which is used to administer a particular dose of drug into the body. These devices are easy to use, are cost effective, and can be used by patients or even by untrained professionals. These devices are preferred over conventional devices as they are efficient, with improved and technologically advanced drug delivery mechanisms. Autoinjectors are used in several applications such as rheumatoid arthritis, anemia, migraine, multiple sclerosis, and other therapies.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, anaphylaxis, and others. The anaphylaxis segment held a dominant position in the market, accounting for about 38.5% share of the global autoinjectors market in 2019.Asper the AsthmaandAllergy Foundation of America, allergic conditions are the most common health issues affecting children in the U.S. According to the EuropeanAcademyof Allergy and ClinicalImmunology (EAACI), allergy isthe most common in Europe. In 2018, more than 150 million Europeanssufferedfromchronic allergies and it is expected that half of the Europeanpopulation would be affected by 2025. According to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Support Network, in 2018, the rheumatoid arthritis affected over 1.3 million American and as much as 1% of the global population. Furthermore, rise in occurrences of rheumatoid arthritis to drive the demand for autoinjectors.

Key Findings Of The Study

By type, the disposable autoinjectors segment accounted for a $1,021.7in the global autoinjectors market in 2019.
By application, the anaphylaxis segment account for the largest share and the rheumatoid arthritis segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 18.7% throughout the forecast period.

By end user, home care settings accounted for the largest share and expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period.
North America accounted for the largest share in the global autoinjectors market. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate for throughout the forecast period

The major players profile in this report include Amgen, Antares Pharma, Becton Dickinson and Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson and Johnson, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, SHL Medical, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Ypsomed AG. Other players in autoinjectors market (not profiled in the report) include Biogen Idec, Owen Mumford, Consort Medical, Abbvie, and Gerresheimer.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Disposable autoinjectors
Reusable autoinjectors
By Application

Rheumatoid Arthritis
Anaphylaxis
Multiple Sclerosis
Others

