Rise In Kidney Disorders Increase The Diuretics Market Demand

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in the renal and kidney disorder cases drives the global diuretics market. In such cases, the kidney does not function properly increase the need for water-pills (diuretic drugs) to maintain a proper flow of urine. The rise in kidney disorders can be attributed to change in lifestyle such as consumption of unhealthy food high in calcium and other minerals.

In March 2020, AstraZeneca, a UK based pharmaceutical company acquired Atnahs Pharma for $350 million. Through this acquisition AstraZeneca gets the commercial rights to various drugs such as Tenoretic (atenolol, chlorthalidone fixed-dose combination), Tenormin (atenolol), Zestoretic (lisinopril, hydrochlorothiazide fixed-dose combination), Inderal (propranolol) and Zestril (lisinopril). Atnahs Pharma is a UK based company that develop diuretic drugs.

The global diuretics market size is expected to grow from $0.60 billion in 2021 to $0.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global diuretic market is expected to reach $0.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.0%.

According to the diuretics market research, a new drug delivery technology called the oral nanoparticle delivery technology is developed to improve the pH and intestinal permeability of the diuretic drugs to increase the digesting capability as majority of these drugs have low water solubility and bioavailability. Drugs such as amlodipine and isradipine having low bioavailability (less number of solvent to get diluted) and high light sensitivity were delivered using Nano emulsion (dispersion that consist of oil, surfactants and aqueous phase) as a drug delivery system. Pharmacokinetics (study of how organism affects drug) data of both the drugs revealed enhanced stability and bioavailability. For instance, Nanomerics, a pharmaceutical nanotechnology drug delivery company is carrying out R&D in this technology by working on MET (Molecule Envelop Technology) Nanoparticles Oral Delivery. Also, in 2020, a Japanese research team from Kumamoto University, developed a new nanocarrier drug delivery technology to enhance the drugs, from moving from the blood into the brain.

Major players covered in the global diuretics industry are Merck & Co., Meda Manufacturing GmbH, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Roche, Aton Pharma Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Novartis AG and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

TBRC’s global diuretics market report is segmented by type into osmotic diuretics, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, loop diuretics, thiazides and thiazide-like diuretics, aldosterone antagonists, by application into hypertension, glaucoma, heart failure, kidney stones, by distribution into hospital pharmacies, independent pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, online pharmacies, by route of administration into intravenous, oral.

