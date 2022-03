Teen Depression and Parents By Dr Gautam Arora Neurologist

Dr Gautam Arora Neurologist Dr Gautam Arora Neurologist Neurology and Pain Management Clinic

Teen depression can be tragic if left alone By Dr Gautam Arora Neurologist

Teen Depression A Family Emergency!” — Dr Gautam Arora Neurologist

Depression that rises to the level of meeting criteria for a diagnosis can be broadly understood as depression that is severe enough that it interferes with the person's ability to function in some way. It is quite common in every age group, affecting more than 16% of the population in the United States at some point in their lifetime. Depression occurs at a rate of about 2% during childhood and from 4%-7% during adolescence. It is a leading cause of health impairment (morbidity) and death (mortality). Depression is common during the teenage years, affecting about 20% of adolescents by the time they reach adulthood. Other statistics about teen depression include that more than 8% of adolescents suffer from depression that lasts a year or more. Teen depression signs and symptoms include a change from the teenager's previous attitude and behavior that can cause significant distress and problems at school or home, in social activities, or in other areas of life. Depression symptoms can vary in severity, but changes in your teen's emotions and behavior may include the examples below.Be alert for emotional changes, such as:Feelings of sadness, which can include crying spells for no apparent reasonFrustration or feelings of anger, even over small mattersFeeling hopeless or emptyIrritable or annoyed moodLoss of interest or pleasure in usual activitiesLoss of interest in, or conflict with, family and friendsLow self-esteemTrouble thinking, concentrating, making decisions and remembering thingsOngoing sense that life and the future are grim and bleakFrequent thoughts of death, dying or suicideBehavioral changesWatch for changes in behavior, such as:Tiredness and loss of energyInsomnia or sleeping too muchChanges in appetite — decreased appetite and weight loss, or increased cravings for food and weight gainUse of alcohol or drugsAgitation or restlessness — for example, pacing, hand-wringing or an inability to sit stillSlowed thinking, speaking or body movementsFrequent complaints of unexplained body aches and headaches, which may include frequent visits to the school nurseMaking a suicide plan or a suicide attemptWhat are the risk factors for teen depression?Factors that may increase a teen's risk for depression include:a family crisis, such as death or divorcehaving a difficult time with their sexual orientation, in the case of teens who are (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, and more)having trouble adjusting sociallyliving in a violent householdhaving a chronic illnessWarning signs for teen suicide can include the following:A sudden change in behaviorLack of motivationSocial withdrawal/isolationA change in eating patternsPreoccupation with death or dyingGiving away valued personal possessionsSymptom or signs of depressionIncreased moodinessAlso consider these options if you're having suicidal thoughts:Call your mental health professional.Call a suicide hotline. In the U.S., call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255) or use its webchat on suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat.Seek help from your primary care doctor or other health care provider.Reach out to a close friend or loved one.