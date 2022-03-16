Teen Depression and Parents By Dr Gautam Arora Neurologist
Teen depression can be tragic if left alone By Dr Gautam Arora Neurologist
Depression that rises to the level of meeting criteria for a diagnosis can be broadly understood as depression that is severe enough that it interferes with the person's ability to function in some way. It is quite common in every age group, affecting more than 16% of the population in the United States at some point in their lifetime. Depression occurs at a rate of about 2% during childhood and from 4%-7% during adolescence. It is a leading cause of health impairment (morbidity) and death (mortality). Depression is common during the teenage years, affecting about 20% of adolescents by the time they reach adulthood. Other statistics about teen depression include that more than 8% of adolescents suffer from depression that lasts a year or more. Teen depression signs and symptoms include a change from the teenager's previous attitude and behavior that can cause significant distress and problems at school or home, in social activities, or in other areas of life. Depression symptoms can vary in severity, but changes in your teen's emotions and behavior may include the examples below.
— Dr Gautam Arora Neurologist
Be alert for emotional changes, such as:
Feelings of sadness, which can include crying spells for no apparent reason
Frustration or feelings of anger, even over small matters
Feeling hopeless or empty
Irritable or annoyed mood
Loss of interest or pleasure in usual activities
Loss of interest in, or conflict with, family and friends
Low self-esteem
Trouble thinking, concentrating, making decisions and remembering things
Ongoing sense that life and the future are grim and bleak
Frequent thoughts of death, dying or suicide
Behavioral changes
Watch for changes in behavior, such as:
Tiredness and loss of energy
Insomnia or sleeping too much
Changes in appetite — decreased appetite and weight loss, or increased cravings for food and weight gain
Use of alcohol or drugs
Agitation or restlessness — for example, pacing, hand-wringing or an inability to sit still
Slowed thinking, speaking or body movements
Frequent complaints of unexplained body aches and headaches, which may include frequent visits to the school nurse
Making a suicide plan or a suicide attempt
What are the risk factors for teen depression?
Factors that may increase a teen’s risk for depression include:
a family crisis, such as death or divorce
having a difficult time with their sexual orientation, in the case of teens who are (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, and more)
having trouble adjusting socially
living in a violent household
having a chronic illness
Warning signs for teen suicide can include the following:
A sudden change in behavior
Lack of motivation
Social withdrawal/isolation
A change in eating patterns
Preoccupation with death or dying
Giving away valued personal possessions
Symptom or signs of depression
Increased moodiness
Also consider these options if you're having suicidal thoughts:
Call your mental health professional.
Call a suicide hotline. In the U.S., call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255) or use its webchat on suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat.
Seek help from your primary care doctor or other health care provider.
Reach out to a close friend or loved one.
