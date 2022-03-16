Applications Open for Prestigious National Composition Fellowship
Now entering its fifth year, the winner will receive $10,000 to write two works across the course of a 12-month period.SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Australia Ensemble UNSW is proud to announce the Layton Emerging Composer Fellowship for 2022-23. The Fellowship is aimed at encouraging and promoting the creation of chamber music works as part of the Australia Ensemble UNSW’s outreach program.
Now entering its fifth year, this fellowship has been generously supported by the late Emeritus Professor Roger Layton and Merrilyn Layton, to empower and inspire composers of the highest standard with a focus on creativity and excellence.
The winner will receive $10,000 to write two works across the course of a 12-month period – inclusive of one piece for a small ensemble and one piece for a large ensemble, through a competitive selection process determined by UNSW. The Emerging Composer will also be eligible for mentoring sessions leading composers and member/s of the Australia Ensemble UNSW, and their works will feature in at least one public workshop.
Previous winners of the Prize include Nicole Murphy, Harry Sdraulig, Ian Whitney and Elizabeth Younan, who have spring-boarded from the program into Australia's largest concert halls and around the world.
The Layton Emerging Composer Fellowship is open to all Australian citizens and permanent residents, and still in an early career stage (defined as being within the first 7 years of creative practice).
Applications are now open, and close Monday 11 April 2022. A winner will be announced by Monday 16 May 2022.
Find out more: https://www.music.unsw.edu.au/opportunities/layton-emerging-composer-fellowship
About Music Performance Unit UNSW
The Music Performance Unit UNSW is a small team responsible for the production of high-quality classical music concerts on campus. A core of UNSW's cultural life, the Music Performance Unit manages several primary activities, including:
Australia Ensemble UNSW, Australia's leading chamber music ensemble that presents an annual subscription season and free concert and workshop series;
Collegium Musicum Choir, an 80-100 voice choir comprising mostly undergraduates but also staff and members of the general community. It presents an annual program of three concerts;
Burgundian Consort, a chamber choir of 12-18 voices of high-quality young singers. It presents an annual evening recital as well as appearing at concerts of the Collegium Musicum and other special events;
Large Instrumental Music Ensembles (LIME) comprising the UNSW Wind Symphony and UNSW Orchestra;
Young Artists Concerts and special events.
The Music Performance Unit is in the portfolio of the UNSW Director of Wellbeing, Mr Neil Morris.
