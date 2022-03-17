Carl L. Nerup and Cog Systems Delivering High Assurance ARM Based Virtualization Solutions
Carl L. Nerup, Founder & CEO, Cog Systems, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Carl L. Nerup, Founder & CEO, Cog Systems, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
ABOUT COG SYSTEMS
Our Solution
Cog has been preparing for the revolution in connected device architecture since 2014. The traditional architecture of IoT and other connected devices has created innumerable opportunities for bad actors to compromise the device, thereby forcing security policy to accept higher risk and restricted access, which in turn poses a burden on users. We have adopted an embedded solution built on formal methods, modularity, proactive security, trustworthiness, and adaptability to enable highly secure connected devices.
Our Approach
Cog leverages modularity to isolate critical functions and services on connected devices. This approach pro-actively secures these devices by reducing the attack surface and increases reliability by eliminating single points of failure. Cog focuses on securing the kernel, data, and network as the baseline to our security. Additionally, we can isolate specific applications, operating systems, or services to further achieve a full defense in depth based solution. The system can scale linearly and infinitely, thus reducing bottlenecks and preserving performance. All of this is available for the IoT market with the flexibility to run all applications effectively and securely.
This unique approach provides the assurance of high grade security for the device so our customers can focus on delivering best-in-class IoT applications, performance and usability for their customers.
Cog built and enabled the world's most secure connected devices, provided advanced operating system and platform development products and services for smart, connected and IoT devices.
Carl L. Nerup joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Carl L. Nerup discusses the newest offerings of Cog Systems, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Carl L. Nerup joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Carl L. Nerup was amazing. The success of Cog Systems is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Carl L. Nerup on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Cog Systems. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Carl L. Nerup who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Carl L. Nerup”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
andrew jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Carl L. Nerup, Founder & CEO, Cog Systems, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine