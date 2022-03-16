Aircraft Utility Control Computers Market by Type (Fuel Management Computers, Central Maintenance Computers)- 2029

The aircraft computers are used to make computations on various air travelling machines (aircrafts).

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aircraft computers are used to make computations on various air travelling machines (aircrafts). Computers are integrated in aircrafts in order to diminish the burden of pilot and to ensure wellbeing of passengers. In the aircraft, computers are used for various applications such as flight control & display, monitoring & regulating flight functions, recording & processing flight activities, providing communication & navigation, and for passenger entertainment. Similarly, auto-pilot mode has also became possible due to aircraft computers. Aircraft utility control computers deals with the cargo doors, passenger & emergency doors, brakes & landing gear, and others.

Major Market Players:

BAE Systems, Cobham Limited, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Transdigm Group Inc., Saab AB, Collins Aerospace, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, Honeywell International Inc., and Safran

Increasing aircraft orders, modernization of existing aircraft fleet, and development of advanced aircraft computers are the factors that drive the global aircraft utility control computers market. However, strict regulations in aviation industries and existing backlogs in aircrafts deliveries are hampering the growth of the aircraft utility control computers market. On the contrary, the growing demand for aircraft computers in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will provide further growth opportunities in the global aircraft utility control computers market.

On June 2019, Airbus had backlog of 7276 aircrafts. Similarly, Boeing was carrying 5733 aircraft backlogs. Such backlogs in aircraft deliveries are restraining the growth of the aircraft utility control computers market. Moreover, such backlogs can also result in cancellation of aircraft orders. For instance, Qatar Airways cancelled the A320neo aircraft orders due to a delay in aircraft delivery in 2015. Hence, existing backlogs in aircraft deliveries is hampering the growth of the global aircraft utility control market.

Regions covered:

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Segments covered:

Type, Platform, End User, Component, Application, and Region

Type:

• Fuel Management Computers

• Central Maintenance Computers

• Display Management Computers

Application:

• Fuel Management

• Oxygen Control

• Fire Protection

• Engine Control

• Air Conditioning

• Communications

• Lights

• Others

COVID-19 Scenario analysis:

• Due to COVID-19 situation, the production rate of aircraft computer industries across the globe has been hampered because of the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.

• The demand of aircraft utility control computers is affected due to the cancellation of large number of flights across the globe to curb the transmission of the virus.

• Restrictions on travel may lead to cancellation of airplane order in near future which can affect the aircraft manufacturing companies and thereby aircraft utility control computers.

• Demand for spare parts is also down since there are no requirement as many airline’s business has been closed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

• Key companies of the aviation industry which are getting affected globally include Qatar Airways, Emirates, China Eastern Airlines, Lufthansa, Boeing, Airbus, American Airlines Group Inc., and Delta Air Lines. For instance, Qatar Airways suspended all of its flights to and from Italy that was one of the worst-hit countries by the pandemic of COVID-19.

