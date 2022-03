“One Minutes” (15 per side) H.Res. 979 – Rule Providing for Consideration of H.R. 963 – FAIR Act of 2022 (Rep. Johnson (GA) – Judiciary) and H.R. 2116 – CROWN Act of 2022 (Rep. Watson Coleman – Judiciary) Additional Legislative Items Are Possible Postponed Suspensions (3 votes) H.R. 3197 – Save the Liberty Theatre Act of 2021 (Rep. Johnson (LA) – Natural Resources) H.R. 4380 – To designate the El Paso Community Healing Garden National Memorial, and for other purposes (Rep. Escobar – Natural Resources) H.R. 6434 – Japanese American WWII History Network Act (Rep. Obernolte – Natural Resources)