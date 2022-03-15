Submit Release
Missouri WIC implements third infant formula waiver from USDA

Media Contact: Lisa Cox, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Missouri WIC announces a new, temporary waiver that will allow the purchase of larger containers of formula using WIC benefits during the Abbott infant formula recall event. This temporary waiver allows Missouri WIC participants to purchase larger containers of formula if standard-size Similac formula is not available at authorized WIC retailers. Participants may begin to purchase additional sizes of infant formula as early as March 16. Where available, participants are asked to select Similac brand formula first. This waiver will be utilized through at least April 30, 2022 to allow time for Abbott to restock retailers with Similac products. Missouri WIC will evaluate the situation on a monthly basis thereafter to determine the need for continuing the waiver.

Most WIC participants who already have formula benefits issued to their eWIC card will not have to return to their WIC local agency to redeem the alternative formula types or sizes at the retailer. If a participant wants to change their issued formula type, they will need to return to their WIC local agency.

The expanded list of alternatives to Similac products is below.

Issued Formula Type Alternate Formula Type

12.4 oz Similac Advance Powder

12.5 oz Enfamil Infant Powder

12.4 oz Enfamil Reguline Powder

12.5 oz Parent's Choice Infant Powder

12.4 oz Parent's Choice Advantage Powder

12.7 oz Nestle NAN 1 Pro Infant Powder

30.8 oz Similac Advance Powder

30.8 oz Similac Pro-Advance Powder

30.8 oz Similac 360 Total Care Powder
 

12.6 oz Similac Total Comfort Powder

12.4 oz Enfamil Gentlease Powder

12 oz Parent's Choice Gentle Powder

12.7 oz Gerber Good Start Gentle Powder

29.8 oz Similac Pro-Total Comfort Powder

27.4 oz Enfamil Neuropro Gentlease

29.8 oz Parent's Choice Complete Comfort

32 oz Gerber Good Start GentlePro

33.2 oz Tippy Toes Gentle
 

12.5 oz Similac for Spit Up Powder

12.9 oz Enfamil A.R. Powder

27.4 oz Enfamil A.R. Powder

32.2 oz Parent's Choice Added Rice
 

12.5 oz Similac Sensitive Powder

12 oz Parent's Choice Sensitivity Powder

12.4 oz Gerber Good Start SoothePro Powder

29.8 oz Similac Sensitive Powder

29.8 oz Similac Pro-Sensitive Powder

30.2 oz Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive Powder
 

12.4 oz Similac Soy Isomil Powder

12.9 oz Enfamil ProSobee Powder
 

32 oz Similac Advance Ready To Feed

32 oz Enfamil Infant Ready To Use
 

13 oz Similac Advance Concentrate

13 oz Enfamil Infant Concentrate

Missouri WIC will continue to provide updates of any program changes to ensure the program offers the most options possible for WIC infants.

Missourians interested in learning about the benefits of WIC may visit wic.mo.gov or call TEL-LINK at 1-800-835-5465 to find the WIC local agency in their county.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. Nondiscrimination and complaint information can be found on our website at wic.mo.gov.

WIC is funded by the USDA and is administered by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

 

###

About the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: The department seeks to be the leader in protecting health and keeping people safe. More information about DHSS can be found at health.mo.gov or find us on Facebook and Twitter @HealthyLivingMo.

