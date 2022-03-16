American Horticultural Society Honors Olbrich Botanical Garden with Garden Stewardship Award
Olbrich Botanical Garden in Madison, WI, has been named the 2022 recipient of the American Horticultural Society’s (AHS) Garden Stewardship Award.
— Marcia Zech, Board Chair
This year is the debut for this accolade as part of the Great American Gardeners Awards that the AHS presents annually to individuals, organizations, and businesses that represent the best in American gardening. “Olbrich Botanical Garden is an amazing asset within its community and we are delighted to honor the garden for its commitment to creating a beautiful environment using sustainable practices,” said Marcia Zech, AHS Board Chair.
Olbrich Botanical Gardens is a major horticultural institution in Madison, Wisconsin. Spread over 16 acres are a variety of outdoor gardens featuring native Midwest plants and a conservatory filled with species from the tropics. Like many botanical gardens, Olbrich practices water-conserving techniques such as using an underground cistern to collect rainwater, establishing rain gardens, and selecting site-appropriate plants. What sets Olbrich apart is its inclusion of gravel garden technology which essentially replaces soil with gravel and requires virtually no watering and weeding for the plants.
This water-conserving technique is used throughout Olbrich’s outdoor gardens and in the parking lot islands. Former Olbrich Director Roberta Sladky notes that established gardens are “colorful, lush, interactive plant communities with bees, butterflies, and other pollinating and feeding insects,” as well as birds that come to feast on seeds produced by “the diversity of plant specimens.”
Founded in 1922, the American Horticultural Society is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to modeling, educating about, and advocating for earth-friendly and sustainable gardening practices. Our mission is to share with all Americans the critical role of plants, gardens, and green spaces in creating healthy, livable communities and a sustainable planet. To learn more, visit https://ahsgardening.org.
