American Horticultural Society Honors Derrick Stowell, PhD, with Horticultural Therapy Award
Derrick Stowell, PhD, of Knoxville, TN, has been named the 2022 recipient of the American Horticultural Society’s (AHS) Horticultural Therapy Award.
Derrick Stowell, PhD, the Education and Horticulture Therapy Director at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, TN, has been named the 2022 recipient of the American Horticultural Society's (AHS) Horticultural Therapy Award, which recognizes significant contributions to that field.
— Marcia Zech, Board Chair
Stowell is the education and horticulture therapy director at the University of Tennessee (UT) in Knoxville. Since taking over the UT Gardens’ Horticultural Therapy Program in 2012, Stowell has worked with more than 3,600 individuals. The program serves people from a wide range of backgrounds, ages, and needs, including individuals with autism, mental health diagnoses, intellectual disabilities, and dementia.
“Derrick is a professionally registered horticultural therapist and a certified therapeutic recreation specialist,” says Leigh Starling, president of the American Horticultural Therapy Association (AHTA). “His knowledge and skill of integrating horticulture as a therapeutic modality into his work with individuals with differing abilities touches lives on a daily basis.”
Stowell has published several articles in professional journals, including a recent study that describes a pilot horticultural therapy program he developed to help veterans with mental health issues. This study will be used to help other public gardens replicate the program and improve the lives of veterans in their communities. “No such data currently exists,” says Susan Hamilton, former director and professor at the UT Gardens, “so Derrick’s work will be quite a contribution to the field of horticulture therapy.”
Stowell’s accomplishments earned him the AHTA’s Rhea McCandliss Professional Service Award in 2016. He has served on the AHTA national board of directors (2015–2018) and has been a featured speaker at the organization’s national conferences.
