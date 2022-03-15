Cedar Draw access site closed to the public due to construction

The Cedar Draw boating and fishing access site along the Snake River will be closed until early April due to an ongoing construction project. Located 10 miles northeast of Buhl, the access site, when open, provides camping, restrooms and a boat ramp.

To ensure the safety of the public and the construction crew during the project the entire access site is closed to public access.

The construction project involves the installation of a new restroom, which will be elevated to address spring flooding conditions.

For more information contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.