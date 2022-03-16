Submit Release
The Institute for Classics Education is offering online classics seminars

The Iliad provokes us to better understand our basic assumptions about truth. Yet even when the world it portrays seems most alien, the Iliad creates a deep connection to what it means to be human.”
— Dr. Eirene Allen
NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute for Classics Education offering free live-online seminars and discussion groups for classics educators and students next month. The seminars are:

The Paradox of Labels: Contextualizing the World of Homer. Wednesday April 6, 7pm ET.

Queen, Captive, Goddess, Hero: Women in Homer. Saturday April 9, 2 pm ET.

Bridging the Divide: Accessing and Understanding Cultural Difference in Greek Mythology. Sunday April 10, 7pm ET.

Dr. Eirene Allen of the Institute for Classics Education will lead the seminars The seminars are designed for middle-, high-, and home-school teachers. The seminars are free, but enrollment is limited.

“The Iliad presents a unique opportunity for readers to engage with profoundly foreign contexts, to grapple with contrasting worldviews, and, ultimately, to meaningfully and empathetically approach otherness,” Dr. Allen said. “Reading the Iliad can provoke us to recognize and better understand our most basic assumptions about truth. Yet even in moments when the world it portrays can feel most alien, the Iliad invites a deep sense of recognition of and connection to what it means to be human.”

For more information and registration, go to https://classicseducation.com/live-online-seminars/.

About the Institute for Classics Education
The Institute is a U.S.-based 501(c)3 non-profit. Led by Dr. Eirene Allen, the Institute strives to promote critical thinking skills for the modern world by teaching the classics of ancient Greece. The Institute’s website is https://classicseducation.com/.

Athena
Institute for Classics Education
athena@classicseducation.com

