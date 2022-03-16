American Horticultural Society Honors James Klett, PhD with Prestigious Teaching Award
James Klett, PhD at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO, has been named the 2022 recipient of the American Horticultural Society’s Teaching Award.
The American Horticultural Society is proud to present James Klett, PhD, of Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO, with the 2022 Teaching Award.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Klett, PhD, Associate Professor and Extension Landscape Horticulture Specialist at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO, has been named the 2022 recipient of the American Horticultural Society’s (AHS) Teaching Award, which is given to an individual whose ability to share his or her horticultural knowledge with others has contributed to a better public understanding of the plant world and its important influence on society.
The accolade is one of the Great American Gardeners Awards that the AHS presents annually to individuals, organizations, and businesses that represent the best in American gardening. Each of the recipients has contributed significantly to fields such as scientific research, garden communication, landscape design, youth gardening, and conservation.
After more than 40 years, Dr. Klett announced his retirement last year from teaching. “Dr. Klett has excelled not only in teaching students in formal classroom settings," says Jessica G. Davis, head of the university’s department of horticulture and landscape architecture, “but also in sharing his knowledge with the general public.”
Dr. Klett is well-known for his “plant walks,” around campus, where he points out details about herbaceous plants, trees, and shrubs. He serves as co-advisor of the Horticulture Club, advisor to Pi Alpha Xi (the Honor Society for Horticulture), and has been a faculty mentor to undergraduate students in the Nursery & Landscape Management concentration as well as doctoral and master’s degree candidates.
Dr. Klett’s research focuses on landscape plant evaluation, water requirements, weed control, and greenhouse production of landscape plants. Many of Dr. Klett’s campus research sites are open to the public, including the Annual Trial Gardens, the Perennial Gardens, and the Arboretum.
Dr. Klett collaborates widely with the plant industry in Colorado and beyond and was instrumental in setting up two major initiatives: Planttalk and Plant Select.
In 2017, Dr. Klett received the Best Teacher Award from the CSU Alumni Association. Other awards include the Outstanding Horticulture Professor Award in 1981, 1983, 1985, and 2003; and the Pi Alpha Xi Teacher of the Year in 2003.
For more information on this year's recipients, please visit our 2022 Award Winners.
Founded in 1922, the American Horticultural Society is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to modeling, educating about, and advocating for earth-friendly and sustainable gardening practices. Our mission is to share with all Americans the critical role of plants, gardens, and green spaces in creating healthy, livable communities and a sustainable planet. To learn more, visit https://ahsgardening.org.
