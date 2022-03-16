American Horticultural Society Honors Elizabeth J. Mitcham, PhD, with the H. Marc Cathey Award
Elizabeth J. Mitcham, PhD, has been named the 2022 recipient of the American Horticultural Society’s (AHS) H. Marc Cathey Award.
The accolade is one of the Great American Gardeners Awards that the AHS presents annually to individuals, organizations, and businesses that represent the best in American gardening. “AHS is delighted to bestow Dr. Mitcham with the H. Marc Cathey Award for her important contributions to international horticultural research,” said Marcia Zech, AHS Board Chair.
Dr. Mitcham is a Cooperative Extension Specialist and pomologist in the Department of Plant Sciences of the University of California–Davis (UC Davis), where she has been on faculty since 1992. She has also been director of the Horticulture Innovation Lab, a USAID-funded program based at UC Davis, since 2011.
Dr. Mitcham’s research and Extension programs in postharvest handling of a wide array of fruit and nut crops address international issues such as food availability and safety, and offer strategies to address poverty and hunger in the world’s poorest countries. “Championing fruits and vegetables is core to Dr. Mitcham’s professional and personal pursuits. She has tirelessly advocated for the nutritious value of these crops and their power to fuel low-income populations with increased incomes,” says Erin McGuire, associate director of the Horticulture Innovation Lab, noting that Mitcham’s work has led to more programs helping “women, youth, and other marginalized communities.”
Dr. Mitcham’s research has also focused on reducing food loss and waste. “Dr. Mitcham understands the impact on global hunger that reducing these losses could have—especially as we struggle with limited arable land and climate change impacts,” says McGuire
Dr. Mitcham is active in professional organizations such as the American Society for Horticultural Science (ASHS) and the International Society for Horticultural Science. She has served on numerous ASHS committees and is the recipient of the ASHS’s Outstanding International Scientist Career Award and its Outstanding International Horticulturist Award, among many other honors.
Founded in 1922, the American Horticultural Society is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to modeling, educating about, and advocating for earth-friendly and sustainable gardening practices.
