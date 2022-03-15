Submit Release
Job Announcement - Part-Time Case Aide

Salary $15.00 Hourly

Location Jamestown, ND

Job Type Part-Time/Temporary

Department Unit 2 - Juvenile Court

Job Number 2022-U2-JMS-16-CASEAIDE

General Summary or Purpose

If you are looking for a 10-20 hour per week position with flexible evening and weekend hours or looking to build your resume and would find it rewarding interacting with juveniles in the Juvenile Drug Court Program administering drug testing and surveillance, this opportunity may be right for you.

The Ideal Candidate:

Keeps information confidential.

Follows and requires others to follow set rules.

Easily understands, reads and relays instructions.

Effectively deals with all levels of the public.

The Ideal Candidate Minimum Qualifications:

High school diploma

Link to full job announcement: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/3466544/part-time-case-aide-jamestown?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

