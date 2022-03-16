Black Christian Poet is Mending The Racial Divide

PONTIAC, MI, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Hatred To Healing is a window into the minds of many Black Americans who have moved forward from the deep anger that some may experience while reviewing America’s hurtful history.

“I am challenging us all to face and conquer our past. Is that too much for me to ask?” -Alicea Davis

Davis is a Detroit native who has been writing poetry since her childhood. As a young black woman, she uses her faith and her creative talents to overcome life’s challenges. Her work inspires positive change while challenging readers to work towards the life that they hope for. Her rhythmic style is enjoyed by poetry enthusiast and even those that do not prefer reading poetry. She also performs her spoken words with a powerful voice full of passion and purpose.

In her recently released book, Davis shares her poems that helped to change the trajectory of her once dark and pessimistic mindset towards America achieving racial unity. She invites readers on a healing journey that leads to one having more hope and mental peace. Her book, not be judged by it’s slim volume, contains inspirational verses that causes the reader to reflect on their own views relating to race relations.

From Hatred To Healing provides a refreshing voice to the social change narrative. It offers wisdom to hearts seeking freedom from hatred fueled by fear. It is a voice of healing that bridges the racial divide with words that are to be pondered again and again. If you want an artistic example of how to process complex emotions from racial unrest, then this book is for you.

Visit www.AliceaDavis.com to learn more about her and her work. The book is available on Amazon in paperback, eBook and an audiobook narrated by the author. To inquire about scheduling Alicea for a spoken word keynote at your upcoming event visit www.AliceaDavis.com/booking or call 249-917-9816. Follow her on Instagram and Facebook @aliceajoydavis. Join in on the healing conversation using the hashtag #FromHatredToHealing or #RacialReconciliation

