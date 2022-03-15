AG Kaul Announces WEA Success in Recent Silver Alert Case

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul announced today that a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) recently issued for the subject of a Silver Alert, aided in the subject’s safe return. This was only the second time a WEA has been issued for a Silver Alert since its implementation in December of 2021.

“DOJ is committed to helping find missing Wisconsinites,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “As this case shows, enhancing the Silver Alert program with WEAs helps bring folks home safe.”

On Monday, March 14, 2022, a Silver Alert was broadcast at the request of the McFarland Police Department for a missing subject, age 76, who was on foot. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) had the opportunity to use a new tool, a WEA, to aid in the search for the subject. A WEA is sent to cellphones in a targeted area and can be extremely beneficial when a missing person with a cognitive impairment is on foot.

A citizen in McFarland observed an older individual in a vacant store front as they walked by and thought it was out of the ordinary. Shortly after, the citizen received the Silver Alert broadcast on their cellphone as a WEA message and recognized the individual they just saw as the subject of the Silver Alert. The citizen called authorities who safely located the missing subject.

“The collaboration and partnerships between local law enforcement agencies and the WI Department of Justice helped bring this case to a successful conclusion,” said McFarland Police Chief Aaron Chapin. “Thank you to everyone who assisted with this case.”

If your loved one goes missing the first thing you should do is alert your local police department. You can also reach out to Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert program at 608-266-1671. You can learn more about Silver Alert WEAs here.