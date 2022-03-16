Submit Release
American Horticultural Society Honors Atiya Wells with Community Greening Award

Atiya Wells of Baltimore, MD, has been named the 2022 recipient of the American Horticultural Society’s (AHS) Community Greening Award.

The American Horticultural Society’s is proud to bestow Atiya Wells with the 2022 Community Greening Award. Atiya has done a remarkable amount to make Baltimore greener, healthier and more equitable.”
— Marcia Zech, Board Chair
ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atiya Wells, a registered nurse, outdoor educator, and the Founder/Executive Director of Backyard Basecamp, Inc., in Baltimore, MD, has been named the 2022 recipient of the American Horticultural Society’s (AHS) Community Greening Award, which recognizes exemplary contributions by an individual, institution, or company demonstrating the application and value of horticulture to creating livable communities that are greener, healthier, and more equitable.

The accolade is one of the Great American Gardeners Awards that the AHS presents annually to individuals, organizations, and businesses that represent the best in American gardening. “We are truly delighted to recognize Atiya for her remarkable work in fostering a greener, healthier, and more equitable environment in her community,” says Marcia Zech, AHS Board Chair.  

Wells founded Backyard Basecamp, Inc., a Baltimore-based nonprofit with a mission to reconnect Black, Indigenous, and People of Color to nature. Wells is the steward of nearly 10 acres of urban farm and forest and has undertaken a multi-year project of creating BLISS Meadows, formerly a vacant lot. Described as a transformer with infectious passion and visionary leadership, Wells has demonstrated the ability to bring her community together through equitable land usage. As a result, BLISS Meadows has become a community hub that operates under the ethos of both cultural and environmental sustainability. BLISS provides a space for people of all ages to learn about nature, creates job opportunities, connects families to the outdoor space, and offers hands-on workshops for a nature-based curriculum. The initiative also provides integration and urban environmental education and health wellness programs, as well as village building—deepening connections and engaging the community on regenerative cultural practices.

For more information on this year’s recipients, please visit our 2022 Award Winners. Photographs of the award winners and additional information about the awards program are available upon request by contacting Katherine Somerville at ksomerville@ahsgardening.org or calling (703) 768-5700, ext. 121.

Founded in 1922, the American Horticultural Society is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to modeling, educating about, and advocating for earth-friendly and sustainable gardening practices. Our mission is to share with all Americans the critical role of plants, gardens, and green spaces in creating healthy, livable communities and a sustainable planet. Since 1973, we have been headquartered at River Farm, part of George Washington’s original land holdings on a 25-acre site composed of gardens, meadows, and woodlands along the Potomac River in the Mount Vernon section of Fairfax County. To learn more, visit https://ahsgardening.org.

Katherine Somerville
American Horticultural Society
+1 703-768-5700 ext. 121
ksomerville@ahsgardening.org

