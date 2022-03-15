More about GBI Arrests Former Elbert County School Paraprofessional for Child Molestation

Elbert County, GA (March 14, 2022) – The GBI has charged Bobby Ray Cross, age 66, of Hartwell, GA with three counts of child molestation for acts committed at the Elbert County Primary School. On Friday, March 11, 2022, the Hart County Sheriff’s Office took Cross, a former Elbert County Schools paraprofessional, into custody. The acts occurred during school hours between the end of November 2021 and the end of December 2021.

The Elbert County Board of Education Police notified the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney of Cross’ actions. The Elbert County BOE put Cross on administrative leave at the beginning of the criminal investigation. The District Attorney then requested the GBI to investigate the incidents.

Three victims aged 6 and under were identified through the course of this investigation.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens at (706) 552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.