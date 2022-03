Hogan Administration Announces $10 Million in Capital Grant Funding￼

March 15, 2022

Will Support Museums, Community Centers, Medical Support, College & Universities, and Educational Foundations

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Larry Hogan announced Maryland Board of Public Works (BPW) approval of 14 capital grants agreements in the month of February, totaling over $10 million. These dedicated grants foster essential capital projects for 14 museums, community centers, medical support and treatment centers, universities, and educational foundations across the state. These grants are administered through the Maryland Department of General Services’ (DGS) Capital Grants Division.

“These institutions play an important role in providing educational and local access opportunities for our citizens,” said Governor Hogan. “As we continue to recover from the pandemic, these grants are vital to improve the quality of life for our citizens.”

Fourteen museums, community centers, performing arts center, athletic, medical support and treatment center facilities will receive the $10 million of grant funding. Including John Hopkins University, Nourish Now, the Upton Planning Committee, the Banneker-Douglass Museum Foundation, Howard County Historical Society, Adventist Healthcare Fort Washington Medical Center, the Bowie State University Foundation, the YMCA of the Chesapeake, Anne Arundel County Fair, Energetics Technology Center, Hagerstown-Washington County Industrial Foundation, the Foundation of H.O.P.E, Kent School, and the Living Classroom Foundation.

“These grants will allow these organizations to renovate, expand, perform repairs, and construct needed additions and upgrades,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill Jr. “DGS takes great pride in promoting and supporting institutions across our great state.”

John Hopkins University grant totaling $5,000,000 will assist with the design, construction, and equipping of the renovations to the Milton S. Eisenhower Library.

Nourish Now is utilizing their $600,000 grant for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of a new regional warehouse.

Upton Planning Committee grant totaling $200,000 will assist with the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital quipping of the Upton Planning Community Project facility, including repairs to the buildings’ roof and HVAC system, located in Baltimore, MD.

Banneker-Douglass Museum Foundation’s $75,000 grant will be utilized for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of the Banneker-Douglass Museum located in Anne Arundel County.

Howard County Historical Society grant totaling $100,000 will assist the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of the Ellicott City Quaker Second School building.

Adventist Healthcare For Washington Medical Center is utilizing their $700,000 grant for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of Fort Washington Medical Center.

Bowie State University Foundation grant totaling $50,000 will be utilized for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of the Goodloe Alumni House, located in Prince George’s County.

YMCA of the Chesapeake’s $565,000 grant will be utilized for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of the new Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA and Senior Center.

Anne Arundel County Fair is utilizing their $85,000 grant for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of the Anne Arundel Fairgrounds, including improvements to the site’s grounds and installation of an electric sign.

Energetics Technology Center grant totaling $300,000 will assist with the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of communications infrastructure to service the Graces Quarters Robotic Research Collaboration Campus Baltimore County.

Hagerstown-Washington County Industrial Foundation’s $2,000,000 will be utilized for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of a minor league baseball stadium, located in Hagerstown, MD.

Foundation of H.O.P.E. is utilizing their $150,000 grant for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of the HOPE Center, located in Talbot County.

Kent School’s $100,000 grant will be used for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of the new Performing Arts Wing in Chestertown, MD.

Living Classroom Foundation grant totaling $500,000 will be utilized for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of the Living Classrooms Opportunity Hub Facility, located in Baltimore City.

