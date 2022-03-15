Barrus to be sentenced to prison, not state hospital">Barrus to be sentenced to prison, not state hospital Lloyd Barrus will be sentenced to Montana State Prison, not the Montana State Hospital, following successful arguments from Montana Department of…

Submit Release
Lloyd Barrus will be sentenced to Montana State Prison, not the Montana State Hospital, following successful arguments from Montana Department of Justice attorneys. Barrus was found guilty in September of three counts of deliberate homicide by accountability and two counts of attempted deliberate homicide for his role in the 2017 murder of Broadwater County Sheriff Deputy Mason Moore.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued the following statement in response:

“I’m proud that our DOJ prosecutors helped hold this dangerous criminal accountable for his actions and put him in prison where he belongs. Throughout this trial our team has been committed to finding justice for Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore, his family, and all victims involved. I’m glad the court agreed with us and made the right decision today.”

The case was prosecuted by Montana Department of Justice attorneys Dan Guzynski and Stephanie Robles. A sentencing date has not been set.

