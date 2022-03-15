Submit Release
Fairbanks Grand Jury Indicts Man for Murder

March 14, 2022

(Fairbanks, AK) – A Fairbanks grand jury last week indicted Joshua Butcher for one count of Murder in the First Degree, one count of Assault in the First Degree, and six counts of Assault in the Third Degree for the Nov. 7, 2021, shooting at a Fairbanks Safeway that the took the life of Harley Titus and injured another individual.

The charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Butcher is currently being held by the Department of Corrections on $10 million bail. His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, March 16, at 1:30 p.m. in the Rabinowitz Courthouse in Fairbanks.

CONTACT: Fairbanks District Attorney Joe Dallaire at (907) 451-5970 or joe.dallaire@alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contact: Communications Director Aaron Sadler.

