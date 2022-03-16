Blockchain Laboratories' Carbonland Trust Protocol is winner of Wave2 XRP Ledger Grant
Blockchain Laboratories is bring ESG protocols and ESG digital assets to the XRP Ledger with Carbonland Trust & DAOSHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RippleX announced (https://twitter.com/RippleXDev/status/1496199074516815872) Wave2 Grantees, and Blockchain Laboratories LLC was successfully chosen as a “Wave 2” winner of the XRPL grant program. This funding event was a grant of $200,000 USD and is 8-times larger than the Wave 1 grant that was received in September 2021 at $25,000 USD to initially work on the Carbonland Trust protocol.
The Wave 2 grant equips Blockchain Laboratories with the needed capital to kick-start initial campaigns for the intertwined projects Carbonland Trust and Carbonland DAO. With those projects, Blockchain Laboratories wants to revolutionize the voluntary carbon markets. Boone Bergsma, founder of Carbonland Trust and DAO says: ‘‘This Wave 2 grant will be highly beneficial to boost Carbonland Trust’s mission helping more private landowners take part in the voluntary carbon markets and rapidly enabling individuals to crowdsource forest conservation as a community. Protecting bio-diverse forest land is the most effective and efficient method to sequester CO2 from the atmosphere.``
Carbonland Trust provides Measurement, Reporting and Verification (MRV) services using AI, Machine Learning, Satellites, and Multispectral Imagery from Drones to quantify year over year stored carbon in forest’s plant life and soil. This MRV process is able to calculate CO2 sequestration data from properties that have enrolled into Carbonland Trust’s conservation protocol. Based on MRV data, Carbon Removal Credits (CRC) are issued as digital assets.
These tokenized Carbon Removal Credits represent 1 ton of CO2 that a forest land in Carbonland Trust’s protocol has sequestered. CRC can be sold on exchanges or retired/claimed as a carbon offset during which the claimer receives a Certificate of Carbon Removal NFT as proof of their offsetting Carbon.
Landowners will have the opportunity to enroll land into Carbonland Trust’s conservation easement without upfront cost and burdens that nowadays exist in the market. With an approach of regenerative stewardship principles of conserved forest land, Carbon Removal Credits from Carbonland Trust will have the highest quality benefits known in the voluntary carbon market. The first landowner that used the platform was the founder Boone Bergsma. He developed the idea and project after realizing how hard it was for smaller landowners with less than a thousand acres to get access to the voluntary carbon market. “My goal is to enable any private landowner with acreage and trees to earn more from selling carbon removal credits created by those trees than they would get from cutting them down,” says Boone Bergsma.
As the second project, Carbonland DAO is a revolutionary approach to crowdfund forest conservation with others and create opportunities for people to spend time in nature with friends and family. The project will leverage the Carbonland Trust protocol just like other landowners that want to take part in the voluntary carbon markets. Carbonland DAO will raise funding through the sale of its governance tokens and use the funds to buy more forest land for the DAO holdings. This land is enrolled into the Carbonland Trust conservation protocol. Each property for itself produces carbon removal credits which generates revenue to support further conservation efforts.
As a Decentralized Autonomous Organization, Carbonland DAO governance tokens enable their holders to vote what forest land will be acquired next by the community. Furthermore, the token provides the chance to win all inclusive trips to those protected forest lands. “With this approach we will be able to rapidly increase forest-acquisition of the DAO and will soon own more acreage than Bill Gates in the USA (270,000 acres) as a community,” adds Andrew Sousa, who is the leader of business development. Carbonland DAO governance tokens will empower those passionate about climate and protecting nature to help create and protect old growth forests for future generations.
Through the conservation smart contract provided by Carbonland Trust, Blockchain Laboratories will soon have finalized a universal onboarding process for any private landowner to enroll their forestry acreage to the Carbonland Trust conservation protocol and earn more money protecting trees than they would get from cutting them down.
Visit CarbonlandTrust.com to learn more about enrolling your land or getting the most impactful carbon removal credits for your business to get carbon-neutral.
Join the CarbonlandDAO.com community to help protect and conserve forest lands you can enjoy visiting!
Or get Carbon Removal Credits from CarbonlandTrust.com to reach a carbon neutral/negative status!
