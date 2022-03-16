Libre DeFi Announces new Partnership with Indacoin
A global partnership between British fiat-to-crypto conversion gateway Indacoin and Libre, an all-in-one platform to ease the transition to the DeFi space.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A global partnership has been disclosed between British fiat-to-crypto conversion gateway Indacoin Ltd and Libre, an all-in-one platform to ease the transition to the DeFi space for everyone. The agreement allows millions of credit and debit cardholders to buy $LIBRE in minutes in over 180 countries.
Buying digital assets should be a simple process. However, the complexity of the DeFi space prevents large-scale adoption. Libre DeFi has come to the market to provide a viable solution for both newcomers and regular crypto investors. The project aims to support users seamlessly with an intuitive platform through one-click farming, NFT games, and single asset staking. As such, holders of the $LIBRE token have priority access to vote on the project features and receive $LIBRE rewards on future activities. From that standpoint, Libre has provided a one-stop DeFi shop for everyone.
To enable the mass adoption of $LIBRE, the Libre team has decided to work with Indacoin. As such, every owner of Visa and MasterCard will be able to purchase native $LIBRE with ease in a safe space within minutes.
Anvar Sidorov, Partnerships Director at Indacoin, commented on the news:
“As an important step in our mission to bring the DeFi industry to the world, we are pleased to announce that Indacoin is partnering with Libre DeFi to provide users with full access to a frictionless onboarding experience”.
Julian Vasil, Founder and CEO at Libre DeFi explained the importance of the partnership:
"Our goal at Libre has always been to ease the transition into Crypto for new users. One of the easiest ways to do this is by providing seamless payment options for our customers by allowing them to purchase not only LIBRE, but a variety of other cryptocurrencies right from their Credit Card or Debit Card."
The partnership was announced at the beginning of March 2022. Users can now purchase LIBRE tokens direct by using the Indacoin service.
About Libre DeFi:
On the market since 2021, Libre DeFi is a cross-chain AMM, single-asset entry yield farming protocol that lowers the entry barriers to the DeFi space. $LIBRE holders can vote on different aspects of the protocol and benefit from 0% commissions on their buy and sell orders in Libre’s upcoming NFT market. Libre aims to build and develop a one-stop-shop ecosystem where worldwide users can access all popular and sought-after aspects of DeFi.
About INDACOIN:
Indacoin is a pioneer fiat-to-crypto gateway with Visa and Mastercard processing globally. The company has been operating since 2014 and its primary focus lies in developing anti-fraud software, which has enabled millions of users worldwide to quickly and safely buy cryptocurrencies. Indacoin is one of the most prominent players in the crypto community that provides risk-free transactions for more than 100 partners.
