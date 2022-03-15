Hoyer Statement on Confirmation of Shalanda Young as Director of the OMB

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the Senate voted to confirm Shalanda Young as Director of the Office of Management and Budget:

“I’m pleased that the Senate confirmed Shalanda Young today as Director of the Office of Management and Budget, making her the first Black woman in our nation’s history to serve in that role. Not only is she eminently qualified to lead the OMB and as knowledgeable as anyone about the Congressional appropriations process, Shalanda also maintains strong and positive relationships on both sides of the aisle. She deserves great credit for helping to lead the successful effort to enact the Fiscal Year 2022 omnibus this week, a major step forward for our country.

“It’s no surprise that Democrats and Republicans alike were calling for her nomination and swift confirmation. I enjoyed working closely with her when she served as Staff Director for the House Appropriations Committee, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with her in the months and years ahead as she works with the President to ensure that Congress and the Administration are partnering to deliver For the People.”