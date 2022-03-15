Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,021 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,898 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on Confirmation of Shalanda Young as Director of the OMB

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the Senate voted to confirm Shalanda Young as Director of the Office of Management and Budget: 

“I’m pleased that the Senate confirmed Shalanda Young today as Director of the Office of Management and Budget, making her the first Black woman in our nation’s history to serve in that role. Not only is she eminently qualified to lead the OMB and as knowledgeable as anyone about the Congressional appropriations process, Shalanda also maintains strong and positive relationships on both sides of the aisle. She deserves great credit for helping to lead the successful effort to enact the Fiscal Year 2022 omnibus this week, a major step forward for our country.

“It’s no surprise that Democrats and Republicans alike were calling for her nomination and swift confirmation. I enjoyed working closely with her when she served as Staff Director for the House Appropriations Committee, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with her in the months and years ahead as she works with the President to ensure that Congress and the Administration are partnering to deliver For the People.”

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on Confirmation of Shalanda Young as Director of the OMB

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.