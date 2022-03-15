Readers of Hackney Publications Recognize PARRON LAW® | Entertainment & Sports as a Leader in the Sports Law Field
Besides recognizing law firms for their achievements, the portal is a resource for those in need of experienced and capable legal and business counsel.
The PARRON LAW® sports group is led by attorney Ivan Parron® with over 25 years’ experience as a transactional lawyer and senior executive within the sports, media and entertainment industries.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, US, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications announced today that its readers have identified PARRON LAW® as one of a handful of law firms that are leaders in the Sports Law field in its annual Roster of “100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices You Need to Know About.”
— Hackney Publications
The PARRON LAW® sports group is led by attorney Ivan Parron® with over twenty-five years’ experience as a transactional lawyer and senior executive within the sports, media and entertainment industries. As the law firm’s founder, Parron provides business and legal affairs counsel to and transacts with some of the world’s leading sports, media and entertainment companies and organizations, as well as world famous athletes and celebrities. A seasoned, forward-thinking business and legal strategist at the intersection of media and technology, clients look to Parron as more than just a lawyer, but also as an industry insider, an advisor and a “Dealmaker” to provide counsel to their team, spot industry trends and craft breakthrough deals that maximize opportunities and monetize and grow their businesses and brands, while safeguarding their unique non-tangible assets and intellectual property.
Among its clients and significant transactions are: DIMAYOR (Colombian Soccer Federation), NFLPA, NBPA, NCAA, Genius Sports, Stats Perform, GOLTV, Electronic Arts, Konami, Netflix, Hulu, Disney/ESPN, Amazon Studios, HBO, Viacom, Paramount, Telemundo, Univision, Discovery Networks, MLB star Alex Rodriguez and world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis.
“Firms like PARRON LAW® stand out in the field for their thorough business understanding of media and evolving technologies, intellectual property, foresight and ability to recognize new industry opportunities, at times even before they fully materialize. They are responsible for creating, maintaining and evolving an efficient sports industry ecosystem that delivers the best possible product to hundreds of millions of fans around the world in a cost-efficient manner while minimizing legal liability,” said Holt Hackney, the founder of Hackney Publications, which has been publishing sports law periodicals for more than two decades.
The firm is especially adept in the following sports law niches: Broadcast and Streaming Media Rights Licensing and Distribution; OTT; Sports Betting & Data Rights; Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & DeFi; Metaverse / NFTs; Gaming / E-sports; Stadium / Arena Naming Rights and Financing; Sponsorships & Endorsements; M&A; Governmental Affairs; Intellectual Property; Privacy Rights; Production Counsel; Rights Clearances; Dispute Resolution; Litigation Management; Compliance; International Law and Remote General Counsel.
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 14 sports law periodicals.
About PARRON LAW®
PARRON LAW® | Entertainment & Sports is a an internationally recognized law firm with a boutique practice focused on representing clients within the sports, media, and entertainment industries. Attorney Ivan Parron founded PARRON LAW® in 2006 after serving as founder and CEO of Ritmoteca.com, the world’s first online digital music store, which he invented as a software engineer. In this role Parron signed the world’s first digital music distribution deals with major record labels Universal Music Group, Sony Music, Warner Music Group and BMG, solidifying his reputation as a “dealmaker.” The law firm maintains offices in Miami, New York and Los Angeles.
