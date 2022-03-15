inPOWERED LIGHTS Launches Vertical Lamp Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign

Our team have invested a lot of time to guarantee safety and reliability so that nobody is left in a difficult position during a power outage, with no lights and no phone.” — inPOWERED LIGHTS spokesman

BALTIMORE, MD, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign from inPOWERED LIGHTS promises to relieve the stress of unexpected power outages by providing light and a charging base for devices in an emergency.

Vertical Lamp works with or without electricity, meaning that for most of its life it will function as an affordable, stylish lamp as part of your everyday furniture around the home. During a power outage, however, it will turn itself back on and ensure the continued ability to see without electricity.

Vertical Lamp is the only lamp in the world with Autolight Emergency Technology. This allows Vertical Lamp to detect when there is no more electricity running through it and turn its emergency LED backup light on. The backup LED allows consumers to keep the lights on for up to 24 hours on a single charge, making it much more efficient than traditional solutions of battery-powered torches or candles.

As well as providing light when the power is off, Vertical Lamp offers a charging point for devices through both a USB port and wireless charging with Qi Technology. Qi Technology is a modern wireless charging method that works with most modern smartphones, especially iPhones and Androids.

Having your phone powered during a power outage is incredibly important in this day and age, whether being used to contact somebody in an emergency or simply as a torch to help you get around in the dark, so having charging built-in gives your devices an extra boost that could prove critical.

A company spokesman said: "We were very proud to announce the crowdfunding campaign for Vertical Lamp. We've all experienced an unexpected blackout at some point in our lives and we're never fully prepared for it. We wanted to offer an affordable product that can be used every day, looks stylish and modern, but that also has emergency functionality.

"Our team have invested a lot of time to guarantee safety and reliability so that nobody is left in a difficult position during a power outage, with no lights and no phone."

Offering shipping to anywhere in the United States, Vertical Lamp says it stands by every product they make, so offer a money-back guarantee if customers are not 100% satisfied. inPOWERED LIGHTS is a WBENC certified woman-owned business, and donates 1% of its profits to organizations that help other small woman-owned businesses and women entrepreneurs.

Those interested can find out more information about Vertical Lamp, or help fund this campaign, by visiting Vertical Lamp's Indiegogo Page.