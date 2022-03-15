Hoyer Statement on President Biden Signing the Omnibus Appropriations Package

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after President Biden signed the omnibus appropriations package for Fiscal Year 2022 into law:

"Today, I was proud to stand behind President Biden as he signed an omnibus appropriations package into law that invests in America's critical priorities and will help us become a better, stronger, and safer nation. It includes funding for critical programs that keep Americans out of poverty and opens the door of opportunity to families, workers, and businesses. The omnibus reauthorizes the Violence Against Women Act to combat gender-based violence and to hold perpetrators accountable for their crimes, and investments in the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health will help scientists pursue new treatments and cures for cancer and other diseases. The omnibus also provides crucial emergency funding to address the humanitarian crisis resulting from Vladimir Putin’s criminal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and to shore up Ukraine’s military to defend their nation. It includes funding to strengthen NATO’s collective defense and for national security and intelligence agencies to safeguard democracy against despotism. "I am proud that the omnibus includes many of the priorities for which I have advocated, such as the replenishment and enhancement of Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system, funding for the Full-Service Community Schools program, and support for an Election Assistance Commission program that encourages college students to become poll workers and strengthen our elections. The omnibus also contains a 21% increase in the Member Representational Allowance, which will help Congress recruit and retain a talented and diverse staff to help us serve our constituents. Additionally, this year’s appropriations include Community Project Funding, which helps Members meet the needs of our districts by funding projects with a large positive local impact and do so in a way that is transparent, ethical, and accountable. "So far this Congress, House Democrats have passed legislation to help America recover from the economic devastation of the pandemic, deploy life-saving vaccines, invest in transformative infrastructure upgrades, bring down costs for families, help workers compete in the global economy, and fund government with strategic investments to keep our nation safe and to make access to opportunities more equitable. We will continue our work to govern responsibly For the People so that more people can Make It In America."