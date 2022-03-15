A Tale of a Family Torn Apart by War — an Engaging Book of Relentless Search of the Most Important Thing in Life

Edward knew he and Johnny were playing a high-stakes game of espionage roulette. And if their cover stories would be blown, their usefulness would end and quite possibly their lives as well” — The US Review of Books

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2022

account of events stunningly captures real human emotions such as; romance, love, sorrow, and hope. A hard-to-miss-out book for anyone looking for a good adventure book. Finding Gessler tells the story of Edward Gessler, a man who has it all. As he finished his Ph.D.

in Law in Berlin, Dora Bach fell in love with him, and an unplanned pregnancy pulled the two of them into marriage. The both of them settled in Dora’s hometown of Warsaw. However, in 1939, they were pulled apart by war. The Nazis invaded Poland while Edward was in Paris on business. All his efforts to get a scope of news about his family failed. Edward could only assume that his Jewish wife and children had been imprisoned, or worse. Through a series of events, Edward became a British double agent to avenge his family’s fate. After the war, he was finally able to conduct a search and face the truth about his family. At the same time, Edward’s eldest son, David, also started a search of his own after graduating high school. He traveled to Israel to live on a kibbutz established by Poles to begin looking for his

father.

“Adventure, fear, romance, love, tragedy, sorrow, and hope — they all unfold amid the pages of this sweeping saga of individuals buffeted by the winds of war. This is a tale of decisions that can’t be unmade, consequences visited upon multiple generations, and the relentless search to come full circle with what’s most important in life.” — The US Review of Books.

Author Barbara Celeste McCloskey was able to perfectly pen a book that reached far beyond the confined war years as most books of the same genre tend to emulate. This thrilling adventure book covers a well-written plot and well-thought-out versatile characters that will not leave readers bored.

Finding Gessler

Written by: Barbara Celeste McCloskey

