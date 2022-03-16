VIZpin Smart Property Systems Announces New Director of Sales

Leana Wolters, VIZpin Director of Sales VIZpin Smartkeys VIZpin Logo

Increasing sales focus on multifamily and commercial applications

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIZpin, manufacturer of Entegrity Smart Property Systems, is pleased to announce the addition of Leana Wolters as Director of Sales, based in Orlando, Florida. With over 25 years of multifamily experience, Wolters brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this new role at VIZpin.

“We are very excited welcome Leana to VIZpin” said Paul Bodell, President and CEO. “Her vast and relevant experience, leadership capabilities and success in the multifamily market make her the ideal choice to grow our brand and market presence.”

“I’m looking forward to this new opportunity and continuing VIZpin’s success in the multifamily sector,” Wolters said. “It’s exciting to be able to offer a solution that will increase property value with the latest smart technology.”

Prior to joining VIZpin, Wolters most recently managed the advertising and digital marketing solutions team at RentPath and had prior experience with operations of multifamily communities for several nationally recognized property management companies.

About VIZpin

VIZpin manufactures smart property systems for managing visitors and controlling access to your entire property. Our cloud-based system is the most secure, convenient, and affordable way to unlock doors, gates, garages and more with your smartphone. It’s easy to use, simple to manage and doesn't need a property wide network. Our products include the Entegrity Smart™ Lock and Bluetooth Controllers which provide a secure, convenient and affordable alternative to traditional access control card readers and panels. VIZpin products and services are available through a network of VIZpin Certified Partners, OEMs and Licensees. VIZpin Inc. is privately held and based in PA.