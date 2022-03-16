LAUNCH TALLY: LAUNCHING TALLAHASSEE’S TECH COMMUNITY TO THE NEXT LEVEL
Local Tech Companies Come Together to Create Launch Tally Network
We will help showcase the amazing technologists and tech companies doing work around the world. The momentum is there, and we will do everything we can to make sure it turns into a movement!”TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born from the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce’s Talent Pipeline Management (TPM) initiative, Launch Tally was created by a group of technologists, entrepreneurs and service providers with the goal of mapping the technology ecosystem while creating a movement to put Tallahassee technology on the national stage. The team of tech experts created an online virtual hub (“LaunchPad”) where visitors can see a directory of startups, late-stage companies, techies and service providers in Tallahassee. Launch Tally will also be rolling out an interactive tech ecosystem diagram that shows the organizations, programs, and resources available for entrepreneurs and innovators in the greater Tallahassee tech community.
— Eddie Gonzalez Loumiet
“I have lived in Tallahassee for 14 years and never have I seen so much action around technology in our
community”, says Eddie Gonzalez Loumiet, Ruvos CEO and Co-Founder of Launch Tally. “Launch Tally will
help showcase the amazing technologists and tech companies doing work around the world. The momentum
is there, and we will do everything we can to make sure it turns into a movement!”
The goal of Launch Tally is to bring together Tallahassee’s tech companies, non-profits, government,
universities and entrepreneurs to create awareness and resources around technology opportunities and
talent in the community.
On Wednesday, March 23, the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce along with founding partners
Domi Station, FSU College of Communication & Information, Florida Technology Council, Ruvos and TalTech
Alliance will officially unveil Launch Tally. The event is open to the public and will introduce the LaunchPad,
discuss the Tallahassee tech ecosystem and look at opportunities to get involved.
Learn more about Launch Tally at www.launchtally.com.
# # #
Launch Tally Liftoff Event
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
8:00am – 1:00pm
Florida State Conference Center
555 West Pensacola Street
For Further Information Contact:
Eddie Gonzalez Loumiet
CEO, Ruvos/Co-Founder, Launch Tally
info@launchtally.com
Eddie Gonzalez Loumiet
Launch Tally
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other