“For we are not as many, which corrupt the word of God: but as of sincerity, but as of God, in the sight of God speak we in Christ.”” — 2 Corinthians 2:17

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Bishop Vaughn DeVaughn Sr. has published his book titled The God of Jesus Christ. The book was given by God to the author to bring better understanding to the Jews and Christians what it's like the true identity of Jesus Christ of Nazareth according to the scriptures. It serves the purpose of bringing recognition unto the people of God that the church and its gentile dispensation is coming toward its end, for the fulfillment of that which was spoken of is now fully at hand, “that blindness in part has happened to Israel until the fullness of the Gentiles have come in.'' (Rom. 11:25).

No one can escape God’s truth, whether we be Jew or Gentile, rich or poor, intelligent or ignorant. The God of Jesus Christ gives additional light to the messianic, a helping crossover for the orthodox, and a better understanding of the Christian believer. Unbeknownst to anyone who has not read the book, Bishop DeVaughn received a miracle sign from God which urged him to bring out the truth through this work. In fact, the mentioned miracle can be found on the Youtube video found in the 2nd chapter of the book, guess you’ll have to read the book to know more about the miracle sign which served as the author’s muse to start working on this book.

Bishop Vaughn DeVaughn Sr. graduated from Frederick Douglas Senior High School in Baltimore, Maryland in 1972, then entered the United States Marine Corps. He was given an honorable discharge in 1974. He attended Morgan State University from 1975 to 1977. In February of 1979, he married his teenage companion Jeanette Jackson. On May 1, 1979, he became a Christian when he was baptized and reborn at Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Church. In 1999, the Lord called him to start and pastor the Holy Ground Apostolic Faith Church in Baltimore, Maryland. Resuming his studies, he received his bachelor’s and master’s degree in theology in 2009 from the International Apostolic University of Grace and Truth.

The God of Jesus Christ

Written by: Bishop Vaughn DeVaughn Sr.

Paperback |

Kindle |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online

book retailers.