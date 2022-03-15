Ancient Curse Forbids Two Bloodlines from Ever Finding Love

In the story, a young couple from the youngest generations of the Conners and the Clark clans” — Jesse Skiles

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rockhole by Jesse Skiles is a supernatural thriller that rocks two ancestries for centuries. This is a gripping original piece that weaves fiction and real life, the past and the present, and that of love and hell that’s about to break loose.

The book tells a tale of two lineages, who unwillingly earn tragedies of love from a century-old curse. Two families, who have brought inevitable death upon their own bloodlines, are bound by both love and a demon’s thirst for retribution. In the story, a young couple from the youngest generations of the Conners and the Clark clans unconsciously provoke an evil’s hostility with their union which is a forbidden one. This sets a paranormal battle for the life of an unborn child from a forbidden marriage, a war that could finally end the curse or end their family name.

Jesse Skiles, who considers himself above all else a Texan, was actually born and raised in central Missouri where a place called Rockhole still exists to this day. He studied in Wichita Heights High School when his family relocated to Kansas. He entered the military service right after high school and served for three years. He then earned a bachelor’s degree in religious studies with a minor in business from Southwest Missouri State University. An incident from a stint in Vietnam caused him a physical disability. His incapability on physical labor paved the way for his writing career. He has authored and already published another book, The Bottomless Pit. Jesse moved to Texas in 1973 together with his family and has lived there since then.

Jesse's work will be exhibited at the London Book Fair 2020, to be held at Olympia, London this coming March 10-12

Rockhole

Written by Jesse Skiles

