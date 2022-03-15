Ponte Health Unveils Biennist, the First Smart Healthcare Platform Available to Consumers at No Cost – and Without Ads
To Help Expand the Healing Community #Healthcare #Developer #RealEstate #Technologies #Care #PonteHealth
the First Smart Healthcare Platform Available to Consumers at No Cost – and Without Ads
Groundbreaking program measures user against best self
Biennist measures you against your best self and rewards your good habits, consistency, persistence, performance, all while creating the opportunity to supplement your income”ORLANDO, FL, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Find your best life balance and make money doing it.
— Tabitha Ponte
That’s the premise behind Biennist (BE-in-ist), the first smart healthcare platform available to consumers at no cost through www.Biennist.com.
Biennist merges powerful navigation services, shop-and-compare tools, personalized assistance, and the most flexible selection of cash-pay providers in America on a single, intuitive platform. At its core, Biennist also incorporates artificial intelligence and deep machine learning in its holistic approach to better health.
“During times like these, we need to stay connected and support each other on our journey to a better self,” said Tabitha Ponte, CEO of Biennist, owned and developed by Ponte Health Global Corporation. “This social wellness platform supports healthcare being built on ways to improve physical and mental health and not simply manage sickness.”
Released on March 10, Biennist enrolled some 100 users overnight.
“Biennist is a very user-friendly platform,” said Ponte. “It’s set up to help you build and maintain good habits, while also improving your health, wellness, fitness, and mental health.”
Here’s How it Works:
“Biennist measures you against your best self and rewards your good habits, consistency, persistence, performance, all while creating the opportunity to supplement your income,” Ponte explained. “The more you use the system, the more you’re rewarded.”
Biennist, in the early foundational stage, focuses on fitness, food, health, and mental health.
“Our platform is superior to anything on the market,” said Ponte. “A great example of how it differs is the food diary. Let’s say you already have a calorie-counting app that tells you how many carbs you’ve had for the day. Biennist will tell you how many carbs you should eat next to avoid a heart attack.”
Here’s How to Earn Money:
Just for starters, with a testing group, Biennist held an 80-mile race via Florida Alligator Alley for walkers and runners in February to increase cardiovascular health. The leading walker and runner each received $1,000.
“We’re starting a new race on April 1, a 90-mile Tour Espana route that walkers and runners have through April 30 to complete,” said Ponte. “We’ll have similar cash prizes.”
Biennist will soon have in place a system to allow users to buy services, learning opportunities, and products through the wallet feature.
“The more you use Biennist, the more you start unlocking layers,” she explained, noting the income component is 1099 compliant.
As the program develops and provider input ramps up, individual medical records may be added, allowing users to eventually store all medical records and health lifestyle plans in one place.
Here’s How to Sign Up:
Biennist is accessible online exclusively via www.Biennist.com. Simply register to create an account. Users will find utilities of the system to be clean and intuitive, moving on the next steps.
“Even though the income component is very attractive, the most important aspect of Biennist is improved longevity and vitality,” said Ponte. “That’s the ultimate benefit.”
For more information, contact Tabitha Ponte via biennist@pontehealth.com. Ponte Health develops tomorrow’s data-driven, medical-inclusive, health-focused infrastructure to help the healing community.
#biennist, #biennes
Tabitha Ponte
Ponte Health
+1 321-300-6670
biennist@pontehealth.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other