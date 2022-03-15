UW Insure Brokers announce a new partnership with Coalition Inc

UW Insure Brokers, a global fintech recognized InsurTech100 company and insurance brokerage is excited to announce a new partnership with Coalition Inc.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- UW Insure Brokers, award winner of The Insurance Nexus Awards / Reuters Events for "North America Most innovative Insurance Broker of the Year 2019" and a global fintech recognized InsurTech100 company, BIS Intelligent Most innovative InsurTech implementation 2021, is excited to announce a new partnership with Coalition Inc, the industry leader in Cyber Insurance Solution, to enable a digital experience in line with modern consumer expectations.Through this partnership, UW Insure Brokers can provide an all-rounded cybersecurity solution to access 24/7 monitoring protection, AI-driven chatbot response for sophisticated technology-related queries, and give the clients sample claim cases. The platform available to the clients is an intuitive, easy-to-use interface, offering emergency response to the most fearsome attack to date, cybercrime. Clients are also able to pay monthly off their credit or debit card for their insurance product.Coalition product offers comprehensive insurance policy coverage, complimentary cybersecurity tools to keep track and safeguard your business, with 24/7 professional incident response to help you quickly react to a cyber incident. The solution is considered the top class in the industry for a company to handle cyber risk . Coalition insurance covers more of the financial, tangible, and intangible exposures your business faces than any other insurance company. We have a state-of-the-art cybersecurity platform that comes with 24/7 tracking, automated security alerts, staff training, and access to security experts to prevent cyber incidents before they occur. As for cyber insurance, we protect the value of your entire business, including financial, intangible and tangible damage, with up to 20 Million of the most comprehensive cyber insurance. "As we found existing cyber insurance coverage lacking in some areas, so we work with the best provider to create one," says UW Insure Broker CEO Calvin Lim. "The product provides a complete suite of security applications, including 24/7 monitoring, security benchmarking, DDoS mitigation, Ransomware security defence, training, software patch update reminders to organization and more, all included with the insurance policy package at no additional cost. We are surprised by what was being bundled in.""UW Insure Broker is committed to innovation both externally and internally game-changer with the goal to delight consumers in the insurance purchasing experience for better protection. The decision to partner with such a successful tech provider and insurer has always based on how the given technology will help further deliver on our mission of better protection with good value," says CTO of UW Insure Brokers Sean Zuo, "With Coalition Inc, we can assess, quote, bind, issue policy documents and provide excellent preventative training for commercial clients in real-time. That gives our brokers more time to focus on building relationships. We have been selling insurance products online for years, but to have a platform like Coalition, enabling our commercial products' coverage along with the robust analytics, monitoring, and reporting capabilities on the back-end. This is a game-changer."About UW Insure Brokers and UW InsureTechUW Insure Brokers and its subsidiary UW InsureTech, a Fintech Global InsurTech100, one of the world's most innovative Insurtech companies in 2020 and a leading developer of broker technologies and remains at the front of innovative servicing in the insurance industry. They stand by their slogan, "Service Through Innovation," and strive to bring convenience to their clientele by utilizing innovative solutions to streamline and create an enjoyable user experience. The firm offers a broad range of services in the property and casualty insurance industry through its highly experienced professional broker team.For more information, visit web site https://www.uwinsuretech.com and corporate office https://uwinsure.com About CoalitionCoalition is the leading provider of cyber insurance and security, combining comprehensive insurance and proactive cybersecurity tools to help businesses manage and mitigate cyber risk. Backed by leading global insurers Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, Lloyd’s of London, and Argo Group, Coalition provides companies with up to USD $15 million of cyber and technology insurance coverage in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as CAD $20M of coverage across all 10 provinces in Canada. Coalition’s cyber risk management platform provides automated security alerts, threat intelligence, expert guidance, and cybersecurity tools to help businesses remain resilient in the face of cyber attacks. Headquartered in San Francisco, Coalition has presences in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Washington DC, Miami, Atlanta, Denver, Austin, and now Vancouver and Toronto.For more information, please contact:Media Relationshipemail : press@uwinsure.com(778) 819-1188###

