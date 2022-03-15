Author Presents Practical Steps to Help People Create The Life They Wanted

In some societies, elders are respected and turned to for wisdom and guidance. Almost certainly some rules and laws are to be abided by as well as models to follow.” — Excerpts from Living Life on Purpose

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For us human beings, there are different sets of rules and purposes to grow and flourish once life is given to us. Thus, author Kenyetta Thigpen, Ph.D. has published her book titled Living Life on Purpose. She shares that the key to living your life on purpose starts here. The book presents practical steps using universal laws to help people create the life that they desire. Within the pages of this book is the knowledge that will put you well on your way to being in control and living your life on purpose.

Depending on the society you live with, humans will adapt to it and accept the environment they will grow old with other people. It is just that the author wanted to enhance the lifestyle you will have for your present self and to your future self.

“Inspiration and well written!” — Amazon Customer Review.

Dr. Kenyetta Thigpen is a universal law enthusiast eager to share practical concepts to help others manifest the life that they desire. As an overseas educator, Dr. Thigpen has inspired many to pursue their goals and chase their dreams. Encouraging others to embrace positive habits and align with their inner man has been a rewarding personal journey.

Living Life on Purpose

Written by: Kenyetta Thigpen, Ph.D.

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

