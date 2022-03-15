Wolf Administration Previews 2022 Pittsburgh Region Construction Season and Impact of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding

Governor Tom Wolf today highlighted more than 90 projects anticipated to start and continue this year in the three-county Pittsburgh region and discussed the benefits coming to regional roads and bridges due to the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has made a dramatic impact in Pennsylvania by accelerating infrastructure projects throughout the commonwealth,” said Gov. Wolf. “As the 2022 construction season kicks-off with more than $317 million of infrastructure projects in District 11, the department urges the traveling public to practice safe driving habits on the roads, including our work zones. Please be patient and slow down as our crews conduct essential improvements to our Pennsylvania roadways.”

Overall highlights in the 2022 construction season for District 11, which covers Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties, include:

approximately 388 miles of paving or roadway maintenance;

approximately 67 bridges will be repaired or replaced including 24 in poor condition; and

approximately 7 slides will be repaired.

These improvements include projects supported and accelerated by the BIL. In 2022 alone the BIL is bringing at least $68.06 million in additional funding to be allocated by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Southwest Pennsylvania Commission.

“The increased funding from the BIL will allow us to address critical infrastructure needs throughout the region,” said District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni. “I am excited that the department will have the opportunity to deliver much needed attention to our roadways and bridges.”

Notable ongoing projects that will continue this year include:

Route 28 Highland Park Interchange Improvement Project to address an existing bottleneck, roadway and ramp reconstruction, and improve safety in Allegheny County, $47.31 million;

I-79 Neville Island Bridge rehabilitation in Allegheny County, $42.16 million;

Lebanon Church Road widening and roadway reconstruction in West Mifflin Borough, Allegheny County, $11.69 million; and

Route 50 bridge widening in Bridgeville Borough, Allegheny County, $10.78 million.

Notable projects that are expected to begin this year include:

Boulevard of the Allies bridge and ramp preservation in the City of Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, $35.41 million;

Route 28 roadway restoration project in northwest Allegheny County, $27.68 million;

US 30 resurfacing and realignment in Greene Township in Beaver County, $8.5 million;

Freedom Road Upgrade Phase C roadway reconstruction and realignment in New Sewickley Township and Conway Borough in Beaver County, $21.75 million; and

Route 65 roadway reconstruction and bridge preservation in the City of New Castle in Lawrence County, $6.99 million.

As construction projects are underway in the region, the traveling public can anticipate seeing many work zones and are urged to keep in mind their safety and the safety of highway workers. When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers and avoid all distractions. In high traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and to take turns merging into the open lane.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

