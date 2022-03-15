An ER Doctor with Medical Missions and a Fully-Fledged Traveler in this Decade

In examining disease, we gain wisdom about anatomy and physiology and biology. In examining the person with disease, we gain wisdom about life.” — Oliver W. Sacks

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Wade has written about hospital events, travels, languages, and many others in his first book, Tales From the ER and Other Places: OR Always Eat the Lamb Brains! Dr. Wade shares a lifetime of exciting, humorous, educational, and sometimes disgusting stories, with the topic of medicine being at the center of most. Even if the stories are incredible and entertaining or touching and sad, they offer a compelling and engaging window into the life and times of a doctor and his passions and his patients.The facts and real-life accounts shared by Wade can lead readers to conclude that in a way, he predicted the pandemic.

“I have the privilege to enjoy Dr. Jeff Wade’s short stories for more than a decade. Jeff has finally made available to everyone his entertaining but sometimes poignant views of amazing patients’ encounters in the ER as well as his adventurous worldwide travel experiences, many of them related to his overseas medical missions. With his concise yet humorous style, Dr. Wade is a gifted writer honing the art of storytelling. Readers will be inspired and enriched by the style and content of these true, non-fake, tall tales of the compassionate work of a sensible and sensitive medical doctor in the current troubling times.” — Amazon customer review.

“Laughed out loud and was nostalgic for my ER social work days. If you love Trump, you’ll want to stomp on this book. Read it anyway. It might save your life someday. Recommending to all my friends evolved or not.” — Bonnie McKeegan, Goodreads book review.

"Wow, this is pretty kool! Can’t wait for the actual book."— Jello Biafra, Lead singer, Dead Kennedys

Dr. Jeff Wade has been an emergency room doctor for nearly twenty-five years. Recently he has begun writing, leading medical missions abroad, and working at a leading cancer hospital. Wade resides in Pasadena, California. He even predicted the pandemic and likes to think of himself as

the punk rock Oliver Sacks.

Tales From the ER and Other Places: OR Always Eat the Lamb Brains!

Written by: Dr. Jeff Wade

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.