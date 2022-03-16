Relanto Announces Expansion of Senior Leadership Team
SEATTLE, WA, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relanto, a global consulting and professional services firm specializing in AI-driven enterprise planning & decision-making solutions, and digital innovation, today announced the expansion of its Senior Leadership team: Prakash Hariharan as Chief Planning Officer, Ahmer Inam as Chief Data and Artificial Intelligence Officer, and Nadia Dessouki as Chief Sales Officer.
“Our customers are accelerating the pace of data-driven innovation and corporate performance management transformation, leveraging digital and cloud technologies to be more competitive, in the post-pandemic world,” said Relanto’s CEO and Co-founder, Rajan Gaur. “With Prakash’s proven SaaS planning platforms expertise, Ahmer’s leadership in AI-driven innovation, and Nadia’s customer success experience, we are well-positioned as strategic advisors and partners to our customers.”
Yeshwant Nayak, COO & Co-Founder of Relanto said, “We aim to provide exceptional customer value, and the expanded leadership team will strengthen our brand’s market position, thought leadership, and execution excellence. With their outstanding track records, we believe these leaders will be catalysts in the next chapter of our growth.”
Prakash Hariharan, Chief Planning Officer, has a successful career in SaaS platform planning, operations, and delivery, most recently serving as Vice President, Operational Excellence Group, at Anaplan. Prior to that, he was the Director of Financial Systems, at McAfee. Prakash will drive the next phase of Relanto’s Enterprise Planning & Decision-Making Practice’s growth with AI-augmented solutions across Sales Performance Management, Financial Planning & Analysis and Supply Chain domains.
Ahmer Inam, Chief Data and Artificial Intelligence Officer, has driven organizational transformation with human-centric intelligent digital products and solutions for Nike, PwC, Wells Fargo, Sonic Automotive, and Cambia Health Solutions. He is also a member of the brain trust of XPRIZE, the global leader in designing and operating incentive-based groundbreaking innovation competitions. Ahmer joins Relanto from Pactera Edge where he was the Chief AI Officer. He will drive customer innovation through next-generation AI strategy and solutions.
Nadia Dessouki, Chief Sales Officer, is a seasoned sales executive with a passion for customer success. She has held leadership roles in Standav Corp and Advantis Global and joins Relanto from Milestone Technologies, where she was the Vice President of Sales. At Relanto, Nadia will drive customer excellence through innovative go-to-market strategy, sales, and alliances initiatives.
About Relanto
Relanto is a global consulting and professional services firm enabling customers with AI-driven enterprise planning & decision-making solutions, and digital innovation. Relanto collaborates with customers across Hi-Tech, Telecommunications, Retail, and Healthcare industries to realize their strategic transformation goals through real-time planning, augmented intelligence, next-generation architecture, advanced analytics, hyper-automation, and cloud-based technologies. Learn more at www.relanto.ai.
