Author Inspired Us How to Continue Living With a Purpose

The safe bubble that Viet and his neighborhood friends have played under for years comes crashing down during several historical days in April.....” — Excerpts from Living for a Higher Purpose

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London, UK — Author Reverend Peter G. Vu has published his book title, Living for a Higher Purpose. It is partly a history book and also a personal diary. As these two parts weave together, one will see the divine presence and the secrets of life that have helped Viet survive throughout his life. He had to rely on the protection of his ancestors and the help of the guardian angels - the kind and generous people - that God would send him along the way. Most importantly, he has to look up to his loving God and a higher purpose to stay alive and move forward each day. The book will guide its readers through many stories of Viet’s life and eventually help them figure out

what that higher purpose is. It also discusses many popular, current issues such as war and its victims, refugees and their life challenges, life under a communist regime, core curriculum, how the world views America, the relationship between Catholicism and Buddhism, and much more.

“This book is so fascinating that once I got to the part about escape at sea, I couldn’t stop. These unique true stories were written about all aspects of life. I was deeply touched by them. I felt that my faith has been deepened. This book is food for the soul. I highly recommend it. Thank you, Father Peter Vu, for writing such a great book! I hope this book will be available in audio and will be made into a movie.” — Amazon Customer Review.

“I highly recommend Viet’s story to anyone interested in learning about a refugee’s story of survival and those who enjoy books with religious components. While, at times, the book sounded preachy (the author is a reverend) due to the extensive quotes and references to the Bible, I found the section about the problems and hypocrisy of the church to be honest and truthful.” — Helen Vernier, Manhattan Book Review.

Living for a Higher Purpose

Written by: Reverend Peter G. Vu

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers. You can

